Corsair Gaming (CRSR) Q4 2022 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations

As we wind down the last of the tech companies reporting on their quarters for the fiscal year, gaming hardware and peripheral company Corsair Gaming is the latest up to share its earnings results. The company posted its Q4 2022 earnings results and it was mostly good news. Corsair Gaming put up both revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS) finishes that overcame analyst expectations, making for a solid close to its fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming (CRSR) posted it Q4 2022 earnings results on the Corsair investor relations website on February 9, 2023. For its revenue, Corsair put up actual numbers of $398.7 million. This was up against analyst expectations, which called for $379 million out of the company. Meanwhile, its EPS was another winning stat. It put up an actual EPS of $0.20 per share against expectations of $0.16 per share. And so, Corsair Gaming came out on top in two of its main stats to close out the fiscal year.

Corsair kicked off its fiscal 2022 with a rough start. The company had some tough previous years and came up short on both revenue and EPS in Q1 2022. Corsair started to turn it around in Q3 2022, putting up an EPS beat for that quarter. Even so, with its Q4 2022 coming to a close, Corsair Gaming still played it cautious. The company’s revenue forecast for its next fiscal year was lowered to try to adapt for expected difficulties in the quarters ahead.

Even so, Corsair got to end its FY2022 on a positive note. With a successful Q4 2022 in the books for Corsair, stay tuned for more reporting and check out further earnings results reporting out of various tech companies as they become available.