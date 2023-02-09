Two Point Campus gets free weekend on Steam alongside Valentine's Update From now until February 13, players can try Two Point Campus on Steam for free, while a Valentine's Day Update brings new decorations and a new Challenge Mode.

There’s fun times abound in the month of love for Two Point Campus. The game just got a new Valentine’s Day Update that brings all sorts of new goodies and gameplay to the game. That’s not all, though. If you’ve yet to jump into the zany higher education management of Two Point Campus, there’s also a free weekend in store for you on Steam. The game can be downloaded and played from today through the coming weekend.

Two Point Studios and Sega announced the free weekend for Two Point Campus alongside its Valentine’s Day Update on February 9, 2023. The Update brings in all sorts of lovey-dovey fun for the month, including new Valentine’s-themed cosmetic items for your campus and a new Challenge Mode level. Players will find Cupid wandering around their campus in the new mode from time to time and if they get students swooning for each other, Cupid will drop some grade-A “L bombs” to make things even spicier. This update is free and out on all available platforms today.

Two Point Campus gets a free weekend on Steam alongside its free Valentine's Day Update. That's a lot of free.

Source: Sega

If that wasn’t enough, Two Point Studios announced they are making the game free on Steam for the weekend to allow players to give it a try. From now until February 13, 2023, players can download Two Point Campus on Steam and enjoy what it has to offer. That even includes the Valentine’s Day Update content since that content is free. Unfortunately, you’ll have to pay for content like the Space Academy DLC. Fortunately, you can also get the game on discount if you enjoy it enough. Two Point Campus is 30 percent off right now on Steam for a total of $27.99 USD.

Two Point Campus was a blast when we played it in 2022, becoming a heavy contender in our Shacknews Awards Strategy category. If you’ve yet to check it out, this weekend might be the time to give it a go. Stay tuned for more Two Point series news here at Shacknews.