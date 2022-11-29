Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Two Point Campus: Space Academy DLC launches students into space in December

The first major DLC for Two Point Campus has been revealed, offering new cosmic campus locations, classes, classrooms, students, and more.
TJ Denzer
Image via Sega
1

Two Point Campus launched earlier this year and has a pretty wide variety of campuses and curriculums to put your various students through, but it’s getting even more outlandish as the action heads for the stars in the upcoming Space Academy DLC. Two Point Studios announced the Two Point Campus: Space Academy as the first major DLC expansion to the game and it brings an out-of-this-world collection of new content to the game in early December 2022.

The Two Point Campus: Space Academy DLC was announced by Two Point Studios and Sega with a trailer on November 29, 2022. This DLC brings a wealth of aerospace-themed content into play, complete with three new campuses to explore, six new courses to work into your curriculum, six new student archetypes to discover, and decorations a-plenty as you work to make your campuses illustrious enough that they would make Star Fleet Academy blush. The DLC is set to blast off on all PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on December 6, 2022. The DLC will catch a later flight on Nintendo Switch come December 12.

Universe City in the Two Point Campus: Space Academy DLC
New campuses like Universe City will allow players to help their students reach for the stars in their cosmonaut and space aeronautics pursuits.
Source: Sega

Two Point Campus has been a delightful sim management game in 2022. Having launched in August 2022, the game came out to solid reviews, including our own here at Shacknews. It builds upon both the intricate macro- and micromanagement systems, as well as the quirky humor, from Two Point Hospital and extends it to a variety of fun college curriculums, including wizard, clown, and knight academies.

With the Space Academy DLC joining Two Point Campus’s fun this December, we’re looking forward to seeing what kind of shenanigans we’ll have to manage as our students strive to go to space. Stay tuned for more coverage and further Two Point Campus updates as they become available.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

