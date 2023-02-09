Twitter increases character limit to 4,000 for Blue subscribers Twitter Blue subscribers can now publish incredibly long tweets.

Under the management of Elon Musk, Twitter has added a slew of new features and benefits to its Twitter Blue subscription service. This included verified checkmarks, as well as priority placement in tweet replies. Now, Twitter will allow its premium users to write tweets that far surpass the previous limit. Twitter Blue subscribers can now publish tweets that contain up to 4,000 characters.

Twitter announced the new perk for Twitter Blue subscribers in a very lengthy tweet yesterday. Currently available to subscribers in the United States, incredibly long tweets are a new alternative to multi-tweet threads. Users can write up to 4,000 characters in a single tweet, which is enough to write multiple paragraphs in one post. These tweets take up a lot of screen space, so users will only see the first 280 characters when they appear on their timelines. Pressing the “show more” button will unfurl the full tweet.

need more than 280 characters to express yourself?



we know that lots of you do… and while we love a good thread, sometimes you just want to Tweet everything all at once. we get that.



so we're introducing longer Tweets! you're gonna want to check this out. tap this 👉… https://t.co/lge9udRzLE — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) February 8, 2023

This is the second time that Twitter has increased its character limit. Tweets were originally restricted to 140 characters when the service first launched. In 2017, that limit was doubled to 280 for all users. Now, the tweet character limit is more than 14 times that amount. Twitter Blue existed prior to the Elon Musk takeover but has seen several major changes under his rule. The service costs $11 a month on mobile and $8 a month on the web.

The announcement of Twitter Blue’s increased character limit came on the same day that users experienced widespread issues that prevented them from tweeting altogether. In just the past week, Twitter has announced the end of totally free access to its API, revenue sharing for Blue verified creators, and the sunsetting of legacy verification. The Twitter circus is a lot to keep up with, so stick with Shacknews for the news you need to know.