Twitter will sunset legacy verification 'in a few months' Elon Musk has confirmed Twitter will soon do away with legacy verification checkmarks.

When Elon Musk took over Twitter, one of his first orders of business was to revamp the platform’s Twitter Blue subscription service. Among the added features was the ability to have a verified checkmark on your profile, a perk previously exclusive to those deemed worthy by Twitter. Those that had been verified under the old guard were allowed to keep their checkmarks, which became referred to as “legacy verification.” Now, Elon Musk has confirmed that Twitter will be getting rid of legacy verification “in a few months.”

Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to a tweet questioning whether or not legacy verified users would keep their original checkmarks if they were to subscribe to Twitter Blue and then unsubscribe down the road. “Twitter’s legacy Blue Verified is unfortunately deeply corrupted, so will sunset in a few months,” Musk replied. This marks the first time Elon Musk has stated Twitter’s intention to do away with legacy verification.



Musk’s comments about the original verification system being “deeply corrupted” are on-par with his previous statements on the issue. In November 2022, he called the original verification method a “lords and peasants system.” Now, the coveted blue checkmark will be exclusive to users that subscribe to Twitter Blue.

Over the last couple of months, Twitter has rolled out new versions of verification, including golden checkmarks for businesses, and grey checkmarks for politicians. It appears that notable people that don’t fall within those categories will lose out on their checkmarks entirely if they don’t subscribe to Twitter Blue.

This news came in the same thread that Elon Musk announced Twitter will start sharing ad revenue with creators who have ads appear in their replies, so long as they are subscribed to Twitter Blue.