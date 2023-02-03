Twitter Blue Verified creators will start receiving revenue for ads in their replies Elon Musk announced ad revenue for Twitter Blue Verified creators that allow ads in their replies.

Eligible creators with a subscription to Twitter Blue may have a new way of getting paid as of today. Elon Musk announced that Twitter is rolling out a new ad revenue program as of today that will allow creators on Twitter to collect revenue if they allow ads in their replies. The feature requires participants to be Twitter Blue Verified.

Elon Musk announced the new ad revenue program for creators via his personal Twitter on February 3, 2023. Reportedly, as of today, eligible Twitter creators who are Twitter Blue Verified will be able to take part in a new program that will allow them to earn revenue off of ads allowed in their replies.

“Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads,” Musk wrote. “To be eligible, the account must be a subscriber to Twitter Blue Verified.”

Source: Twitter

Elon Musk didn’t share the full details on this program, how to sign up or determine eligibility, or what the payout would be, but it is expected this information may be found on the Twitter Creators Monetization page soon. The new program is part of a number of changes Twitter has gone through aggressive changes in terms of monetization, bans, rule changes, and ad revenue. Recently, the API (previously free to access and useful for creating bot programs) was monetized with a hefty price tag for what is now “premium access.”

Changes have come fast and furious to Twitter, with some being more confusing and chaotic than others, but ad revenue for creators at least seems promising at face value. Stay tuned as we continue to report on further changes and developments in the Elon Musk era of the Twitter.