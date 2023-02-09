Krafton Montreal Studio opens with Far Cry director set as lead Patrik Methe previously worked on Far Cry 3, 4, 5, and New Dawn at Ubisoft Montreal.

PUBG owner Krafton has officially opened up its first Canadian studio today and brought in some high caliber talent to lead it. The company unveiled Krafton Montreal Studio this week, and also revealed that former Ubisoft Montreal director Patrik Méthé is leading it up. Méthé previously worked on Far Cry games from 3 to 5, and was a lead on Rainbow Six Extraction before exiting the company. Méthé will now aid Krafton in directing games for the new Montreal Studio.

The opening of Krafton Studio Montreal was announced by the company, as reported by GamesIndustry.biz. The studio already has its first project as well. It’s creating a video game adaptation of The Bird That Drinks Tears, which is a popular series of South Korean fantasy novels from author Yeongdo Lee. As the studio has only just opened, we have little idea of what kind of game it will be just yet.

Krafton Montreal Studio lead staff, from left to right: Patrik Méthé, Benoit Frappier, Kate Lee, Martin Paradis, Frédéric Duroc, and Kwangjae Son

Source: Krafton

Nonetheless, Méthé is not the only veteran dev at Krafton Studio Montreal. He has been joined by fellow Rainbow Six Extraction devs, including former production director Benoit Frappier and assistant game director Frédéric Duroc. Former WB Games Montreal advanced gameplay engineer Martin Paradis also joined the crew alongside project manager Kate Lee, who worked on an art bible and concept trailers for The Bird That Drinks Tear.

“We are thrilled to open our first Canadian AAA studio in Montréal, one of the world’s top cities for video game production,” Krafton CEO Changhan Kim said in a statement. “The local pool of creative and specialized talent is impressive, and we hope that many will join our team. Krafton Montréal Studio will be our third studio in North America, and we have found a great leader in Patrik who has extensive experience bringing franchises to new heights.”

With the studio set and its first project in motion, we expect to hear more from Krafton Montreal Studio in the years ahead. Stay tuned as we await more details on The Bird That Drinks Tears game, here at Shacknews.