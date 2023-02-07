Evening Reading - February 7, 2023

Welcome to the end of Tuesday, Shackers. It’s about time to work out way towards Hump Day and coast into the end of the week, but we’ve got ourselves another Evening Reading to consider first. We’re closing down another day of posting proper. Join us and enjoy, won’t you?

The February Nintendo Direct Cometh!

Tune in at 2 p.m. PST tomorrow, Feb. 8, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2023.



Watch it live here: https://t.co/8ce3reaEig pic.twitter.com/Pmf41dQWIw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 7, 2023

What are you hoping to see out of tomorrow’s Nintendo showcase? I’m hoping for some surprise JRPGs.

Tim Sweeney lays into big tech layoffs

Your audacity is stunning. Your Big Tech clients, some of America’s most profitable corporations, laid off lots of workers. Why are you asking the President of the United States to offer you a job growth plan? You fired these people yourselves. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) February 7, 2023

Chamber of Progress represents several major tech companies, including Meta, Google, and Amazon, which have laid off tens of thousands of employees since early December. Good on Sweeney, calling out hypocrisy.

Disaster in East Palestine, Ohio

This is what they call a "controlled release" The train derailment in Ohio at a little town called East Palestine had at least 5 tanker cars full of toxic flammable chemicals, apparently the only options were to let it burn like this or it would go off like a bomb. pic.twitter.com/SfogMDO9hd — 🥀_Imposter_🕸️ (@Imposter_Edits) February 7, 2023

A train carrying vinyl chloride derailed causing a massive chemical fire that authorities were forced to let burn for fear of an explosion if they intervened. The local area was evacuated.

East Palestine Update: Fire pit is out. All 5 vinyl chloride cars aren’t burning. 4 have been moved just have one more to get, they are still monitoring air and water quality. Once deemed safe, people will be able to come home @wkyc pic.twitter.com/iwpftDmCjL — Emma Henderson (@EmmaHendersonTV) February 7, 2023

Thankfully, the fire has finally settled. Best wishes to Ohio residents. Hopefully they can go home soon.

Palate cleansing cuteness

That kitten says “unhand me, vile human.” Best do as it says.

Nobody boos Frasier

pic.twitter.com/4qcvpZbEjD — frasier looking at video games (@frasier_looking) February 7, 2023

Don’t turn around, Frasier. You gotta keep looking in its direction or that Boo will get your tossed salad and your scrambled eggs!

The silliness is the same, only the names changed

There is a profound, generational transformation happening on LinkedIn right now: pic.twitter.com/BwKfpAHQth — Orthy (@adam_orth) February 7, 2023

It’s kind of wild how fast folks have moved onto the next “big trend.” AI is cool, but it’s moving far faster in the last year than we’ve seen in a while.

Zen wherever you are

A Japanese clothing company launched ‘wearable beanbags’ which allows people to plonk themselves down anytime, anywhere pic.twitter.com/iBAJ8Ndi5Y — Reuters (@Reuters) February 8, 2023

I’m not gonna lie. I want one of these for my day job. It seems like it would be very nice to just plop wherever I felt like it for a sec.

