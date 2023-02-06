Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe races to 52 million units sold on Switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to expand its sales lead over other Nintendo first-party titles, especially as more content is coming down the pipe.
Ozzie Mejia
Nintendo
Many of Nintendo's first-party titles continue to fare well in terms of critical acclaim and sales numbers. In the case of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, it's an old Wii U staple that continues to prove successful for a wider Nintendo Switch user base. As part of Nintendo's Q3 2023 earnings results, the publisher revealed that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold over 52 million lifetime units on Nintendo Switch, a number that is expected to keep rising as the game continues to receive new content.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's lifetime sales after Q3 2023

Source: Nintendo

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's 52 million unit sales number is enough to keep it on top of the Switch's best-selling software list, more than 10 million ahead of second-place Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Mario Kart will likely increase that gap as the game receives a fresh year's worth of DLC, as the last three Booster Course Pass tracks are added over the course of 2023. Conversely, second-place Animal Crossing and third-place Super Smash Bros. Ultimate have both ceased developing new content.

There's another reason why Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's sales may continue to rise and that's because of The Super Mario Bros. Movie from Universal, which is set to release in April. Mario Kart and various Easter eggs from that spin-off series can be spotted throughout the movie's trailers.

There's no word on what the next Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Pass will feature, but it's likely to arrive sooner than later. We'll continue watching for more Mario Kart news, as well as any breakout stories from today's Nintendo earnings report.

