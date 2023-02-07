Apple to hold in-person AI summit next week The company will hold an in-person summit for Apple employees touching upon AI-related topics including ChatGPT and OpenAI.

As was recently revealed by outlets like AppleInsider and on Twitter by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple is reportedly holding an in-person summit for its employees next week with the main topic of discussion being artificial intelligence (AI). More specifically, Gurman writes on Twitter that, “On the heels of OpenAI, ChatGPT noise and Google + Microsoft AI launches, Apple is holding its (previously scheduled) annual internal AI summit next week. It’s like WWDC for AI, but only for Apple employees.”

While the AI summit will be an in-person event, it’ll also be streamed online for employees who are unable to attend physically. The news is not only interesting in terms of Apple holding an AI summit for its employees, but also that this will be in-person given Apple’s previous COVID policies.

Interestingly, the event will be held in the Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple HQ and the in-person event will be streamed to employees as well. So, essentially how Apple held media events pre-Covid. Have to wonder if Apple will also return to that for public product launches. https://t.co/uhLv4se9oW — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 6, 2023

As pointed out by AppleInsider, this shift to an in-person event for its AI summit may indicate that Apple could soon be returning to traditional media events. For example, for its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) and iPhone launch events. Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see how Apple handles its events, and what sort of information drops following its employee-only AI summit set to take place next week.

