Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Apple (AAPL) Q1 2023 Mac sales fell 28.7% from prior year

Mac, iPhone, as well as Wearables, Home, and Accessories are all down in sales compared to the Q1 2022 earnings report.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Apple
1

Apple (AAPL) is the latest company to report its quarterly sales. For its first quarter of 2023, Apple has reported a fall in Mac sales of 28.7 percent, from almost $11 billion last quarter to $7.7 billion in Q1 2023.

Apple (AAPL) Q1 2023 product sales displayed with sales in December 2022 compared to December 2021
Despite impressive sales, Mac sales are still down compared to the Q1 2022 earnings (right column).
Source: Apple earnings report

Apple (AAPL) released its Q1 2023 earnings results via its Investor Relations page on February 2, 2023. The reports showed Apple down in several areas including Mac sales across all of its product line. The Mac sales fell 28.7 percent in Q1 2023 compared to Q4 2022. The sales went from $10.8 billion in Q4 to $7.7 billion in the most recent quarter.

The Mac sales were the lowest across all the product categories including iPhone, iPad, Wearables, Home, Accessories, and Services. The closest was the iPad line of products, which saw $9.39 billion in sales while iPhone led the pack with $65.77 billion in sales. This saw the total net sales hit $117 billion, down from $123 billion compared to the same quarter in 2021.

Recently, Apple revealed its M2 Pro and M2 Max chips for its new line of MacBook and Mac Mini. Just eight months prior, the company announced that MacBook Air and Pro will be the first products to feature its M2 chip.

It will be interesting to see whether the release of the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips will see Mac sales bounce back up to numbers seen in previous quarters. For more earnings reports, check out the linked Shacknews topic page. There are plenty more company earnings to digest.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola