Apple (AAPL) Q1 2023 Mac sales fell 28.7% from prior year Mac, iPhone, as well as Wearables, Home, and Accessories are all down in sales compared to the Q1 2022 earnings report.

Apple (AAPL) is the latest company to report its quarterly sales. For its first quarter of 2023, Apple has reported a fall in Mac sales of 28.7 percent, from almost $11 billion last quarter to $7.7 billion in Q1 2023.

Despite impressive sales, Mac sales are still down compared to the Q1 2022 earnings (right column).

Source: Apple earnings report

Apple (AAPL) released its Q1 2023 earnings results via its Investor Relations page on February 2, 2023. The reports showed Apple down in several areas including Mac sales across all of its product line. The Mac sales fell 28.7 percent in Q1 2023 compared to Q4 2022. The sales went from $10.8 billion in Q4 to $7.7 billion in the most recent quarter.

The Mac sales were the lowest across all the product categories including iPhone, iPad, Wearables, Home, Accessories, and Services. The closest was the iPad line of products, which saw $9.39 billion in sales while iPhone led the pack with $65.77 billion in sales. This saw the total net sales hit $117 billion, down from $123 billion compared to the same quarter in 2021.

Recently, Apple revealed its M2 Pro and M2 Max chips for its new line of MacBook and Mac Mini. Just eight months prior, the company announced that MacBook Air and Pro will be the first products to feature its M2 chip.

It will be interesting to see whether the release of the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips will see Mac sales bounce back up to numbers seen in previous quarters. For more earnings reports, check out the linked Shacknews topic page. There are plenty more company earnings to digest.