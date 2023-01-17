Apple reveals M2 Pro and M2 Max chips New MacBook Pro and Mac Mini will pack the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

Apple’s proprietary chips can be found under the hood of most of its modern laptop and PC offerings. Last summer, the tech company rolled out the M2 as the latest iteration of its chip line, bringing more processing power to the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Now, Apple has revealed new versions of this chip with the M2 Pro and M2 Max. These powerful new processors will be included in upcoming models of the MacBook Pro and Mac Mini.

Apple unveiled its two new M2 chips in a post to its official newsroom. It’s here that the company specifically details how the new chips will improve upon what came before.

M2 Pro scales up the architecture of M2 to deliver an up to 12-core CPU and up to 19-core GPU, together with up to 32GB of fast unified memory. M2 Max builds on the capabilities of M2 Pro, including an up to 38-core GPU, double the unified memory bandwidth, and up to 96GB of unified memory.

Apple also shares that the new M2 chips are “the world’s most powerful and power-efficient chip for a pro laptop” thanks to their performance per watt.



Source: Apple

Buyers will be able to take the M2 Pro and M2 Max for a spin with upcoming models of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, as well as the new Mac Mini.

“Only Apple is building SoCs like M2 Pro and M2 Max. They deliver incredible pro performance along with industry-leading power efficiency,” said Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Technologies. “With an even more powerful CPU and GPU, support for a larger unified memory system, and an advanced media engine, M2 Pro and M2 Max represent astonishing advancements in Apple silicon.”

As Apple pushes forth with its proprietary processors, we look forward to seeing how the technology is implemented across its ecosystem. Stick with Shacknews for the latest Apple news.