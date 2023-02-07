Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tops 30 million copies sold Super Smash Bros. Ultimate continues to be a hit for Nintendo, topping 30 million copies sold.

Earlier today, Nintendo (NTDOY) released its Q3 2023 earnings report. The report shared details on the company’s financial performance over the past few months, providing valuable insight for fans and investors. One metric featured in the report was video game sales. As the Nintendo Switch approaches its sixth birthday, several of its titles continue to be major cash cows for The Big N. As of the latest quarter, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has surpassed 30 million copies sold.

Under the million-seller first-party titles section of Nintendo’s (NTDOY) Q3 2023 earnings report, we see that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has crossed 30 million copies sold globally. The game just passed this milestone during Q3, selling 2.27 million copies during that period. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sits behind Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (52 million copies) and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (41 million copies) as the third highest-selling game on the Nintendo Switch.



Source: Nintendo

Super Smash Bros Ultimate was released back in 2018, roughly a year and a half into the Switch’s lifespan. The latest iteration of the platform fighter featured the franchise’s largest roster yet, bringing back all of the playable fighters from previous games. The developers expanded even further on that roster with nearly three years worth of post-launch DLC, which capped off in 2021 with the addition of Sora as the game’s final fighter.

With Super Smash Bros. Ultimate passing 30 million copies sold, it’s likely we’ll see it move many more units before the Switch’s run is over. In other Nintendo news, the company has just announced a Nintendo Direct for this week, where it will share details about games releasing in 2023 and beyond. For everything Nintendo, Shacknews is the right place to be.