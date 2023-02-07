Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Nintendo Direct presentation announced for tomorrow

The February 8 Nintendo Direct will run for approximately 40 minutes.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
8

After a build-up of anticipation and speculation, a February 2023 Nintendo Direct has been announced. The presentation will take place tomorrow in the late afternoon hours.

Nintendo announced the February Nintendo Direct in a tweet this morning. The showcase will go down on February 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. The company has confirmed that it will last for 40 minutes, and primarily focuses on video games launching in 2023.

Nintendo is keeping additional details about the Direct a secret until it goes down tomorrow. It’s likely that we’ll learn more about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild that’s slated to arrive in May. We also know that Pikmin 4 is scheduled to launch sometime this year. There are many other Nintendo projects that fans have been desperate to learn more about, such as Metroid Prime 4. With Nintendo saying that “most” of the announcements are about games coming out this year, the door is open for some news regarding titles that are a bit far off.

The February 2023 Nintendo Direct is just over 24 hours away. As we patiently await to see what Nintendo is cooking up, stick with Shacknews, as we’ll also be reporting on all of the announcements out of the showcase. This news also comes just hours after Nintnendo shared its Q3 2023 earnings report.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    February 7, 2023 6:48 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Nintendo Direct presentation announced for tomorrow

    • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 7, 2023 6:50 AM

      "Announcing the Switch Pro - the same internals as the Switch you've known and loved for five years, with an improved kickstand and new colors."

      • rosebudia
        reply
        February 7, 2023 7:12 AM

        Oh and 5 extra GB of storage.

        • kelerian legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          February 7, 2023 8:22 AM

          new special online friend system using 32 digit alphanumeric emoji codes per game session

      • FreshwaterAU legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 7, 2023 7:13 AM

        Be sure to get the new farm simulator edition! It only plays JRPGS

    • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 7, 2023 7:59 AM

      Should we expect another 30min of JRPG's and farm games.

      • metralgia legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 7, 2023 8:51 AM

        Please god no.

      • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 7, 2023 9:18 AM

        Absolutely.

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 7, 2023 9:21 AM

        I just got Metroid Prime Trilogy running on my Steam Deck, so watch them announce that.

        If that does happen: you're welcome.

        • homeboyJim legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          February 7, 2023 9:28 AM

          I've been dying for them to release either Metroid Prime 4 or the Trilogy

      • FlamingGimp legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 7, 2023 10:13 AM

        Due to recent breakthroughs they have managed to combine the two into a single JRPG farm game!

      • GodZilly legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 7, 2023 10:21 AM

        Yes

    • lazarusb legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      February 7, 2023 9:29 AM

      Switch Pro, Metroid Prime Remake, New Metroid, and Silksong!



      lol, what else am I missing?

    • phipple legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 7, 2023 9:50 AM

      Hollow Knight Silksong Please!

