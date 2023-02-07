Nintendo Direct presentation announced for tomorrow The February 8 Nintendo Direct will run for approximately 40 minutes.

After a build-up of anticipation and speculation, a February 2023 Nintendo Direct has been announced. The presentation will take place tomorrow in the late afternoon hours.

Nintendo announced the February Nintendo Direct in a tweet this morning. The showcase will go down on February 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. The company has confirmed that it will last for 40 minutes, and primarily focuses on video games launching in 2023.

Tune in at 2 p.m. PST tomorrow, Feb. 8, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2023.



Watch it live here: https://t.co/8ce3reaEig pic.twitter.com/Pmf41dQWIw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 7, 2023

Nintendo is keeping additional details about the Direct a secret until it goes down tomorrow. It’s likely that we’ll learn more about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild that’s slated to arrive in May. We also know that Pikmin 4 is scheduled to launch sometime this year. There are many other Nintendo projects that fans have been desperate to learn more about, such as Metroid Prime 4. With Nintendo saying that “most” of the announcements are about games coming out this year, the door is open for some news regarding titles that are a bit far off.

The February 2023 Nintendo Direct is just over 24 hours away. As we patiently await to see what Nintendo is cooking up, stick with Shacknews, as we’ll also be reporting on all of the announcements out of the showcase. This news also comes just hours after Nintnendo shared its Q3 2023 earnings report.