Nintendo Switch surpasses PS4 & Game Boy in lifetime unit sales

The Nintendo Switch continues to dominate with the console now rocketing past the PlayStation 4 and Game Boy in lifetime unit sales. Nintendo (NTDOY) reported an additional 8.22 million units sold in Q3 2023, bringing the total to 122.55 million units.

The Nintendo Switch - OLED Model is becoming the dominant version, outselling the standard Switch in FY2023.

Source: Nintendo

Nintendo released its earnings report on February 7, 2023 on its Investor Relations page. In the accompanying documents, Nintendo reported that sales of its line of Nintendo Switch products reached 122.55 million, with 8.22 million units sold over the last quarter.

This impressive figure now means that Nintendo Switch has surpassed the lifetime sales of both the PlayStation 4 and Game Boy. The PlayStation 4, Sony’s second best-selling console, reached 117.2 million units sold while the Game Boy (and the Game Boy Color version) sold 118.69 million units over their lifetimes.

It doesn’t look like the Nintendo Switch is slowing down any time soon. The Big N’s console is set to receive more high-profile games this year including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, and even Pikmin 4 sometime in 2023. However, Nintendo has again lowered its FY23 Switch sales outlook by 1 million units down to 18 million. This follows on from the previous quarter where Nintendo lowered it to 19 million.

It will be interesting to see how the Nintendo Switch continues to sell over the next quarter and into Nintendo’s next fiscal year. With a new Zelda game bringing in players, and the Super Mario Bros. Movie coming out in April, there’s no telling where the roof is for the Switch.