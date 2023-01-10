Evening Reading - January 10, 2023

Welcome to Tuesday night, Shackers. I hope your week is off to a good start as we chug ahead through the first month of 2023. We have plenty of great coverage and fun in store for you, but as we close another day out, there’s still Evening Reading to consider. Join us in winding down another day of posting, won’t you?
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- Neil Druckmann is intrigued by Elden Ring's storytelling & may try something similar
- Dead Space remake pre-orders on Steam come with a free copy of Dead Space 2
- Marvel Snap January 2023 patch notes nerf Leader and Aero
- Lost Ark gets The Witcher characters, quests & cosmetics in upcoming crossover event
- Forza Horizon developers form AAA studio Maverick Games
- Microsoft (MSFT) may invest $10 billion in ChatGPT creator OpenAI
- Stardew Valley update 1.5 now available on iOS & Android
- Paramount+ announces new Dungeons & Dragons live-action series
- Roblox may be coming to Meta Quest in 2023
And now… More stuff from The Internet!
Get hyped for Pictionary
Everyone rise for the national anthem 🫡 pic.twitter.com/cUbru6FJrj— AntDude (@antdude92) January 9, 2023
Composer Tim Follin had no reason to go this hard on a mediocre boardgame video game, and yet he did and we thank him.
All Knights are… well, you know…
Shrek 2 (2004) - Shrek (Dreamworks) pic.twitter.com/eJNrrAJH2i— Cursed Animated Clips (@CursedAni) January 9, 2023
Still can’t believe they’d do my boy like that. Poor Boots.
Gotta derp fast
January 9, 2023
This is my mental state of being when playing Sonic games.
Howdy, Sheriff Snorlax
January 10, 2023
Fastest Yawn in the West.
Today is Friday in DVD covers
I redesigned the Kakuranger DVD cover to highlight the REAL star of the show pic.twitter.com/Lr0Z6aPYXy— Dan DeLaRosa | SpeedRacerFlubber (@SRFlubber) January 10, 2023
Okay, so it’s not even close to Friday… even in California, but it will be soon!
Brave Ser Frog
He fights so you don't have to. pic.twitter.com/7VRYH6jp4G— Conor Nolan (@conor_draws) January 9, 2023
Thank you, honorable and amphibious champion.
Have Moofah, will pet
You can lavish the Moofah with attention in Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate pic.twitter.com/r6n3Uoxss8— Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) January 10, 2023
That anything would react with that much glee when pet is why video game pets are good.
And there you have it! That's your Evening Reading for this fine January 10.
Thank you for stopping by and have a good night, Shackers. Checking out any great games? Just want to drop a shoutout? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below!
