Marvel Snap January 2023 patch notes nerf Leader and Aero Second Dinner addresses powerful cards like Leader, Aero, and Galactus in Marvel Snap's January update.

As the Marvel Snap meta continues to evolve, developer Second Dinner has been watching closely to see what potential changes need to be made. After continued player outcry over powerful cards like Leader and Aero, Second Dinner has released a new patch that nerfs them and introduces several other changes. Let’s dig into the patch notes for the Marvel Snap January 2023 update.

Marvel Snap January 2023 patch notes



Source: Second Dinner

Here are the full patch notes for Marvel Snap’s January 2023 update, as shared by developer Second Dinner.

Patch Highlights

NEW FEATURE: Artist Credits! You can now tap the Variant Label above the cards in your collection to see information about who the illustrators are!

General Updates

The collection view automatically filters to your favorite variants when editing a deck.

When cards trigger each other in a loop that lasts too long, the game will now “fast forward” to the end of the loop. We're looking at you, Wong-Onslaught-Mystique-Ironheart!

Orka's issue has been fixed, and the card is now in Series 4.

Russian language support

For new players who want to jump right in, we’re releasing a one-time purchase, ‘Pro Bundle’ with 12,500 Credits and enough boosters to upgrade 8 cards from Common to Infinity.

Reserves now reward different amounts of Collectors Tokens once you collect all Series 3 Cards. The individual amounts vary from 200-600 instead of only 400. However, the token earning rate remains the same.

Audio

New Location Sounds: Asgard Daily Bugle

New Card Sounds: Aero Polaris



Art & Visual Effects

New Visual Effects for Aero and Polaris

Balance Updates

Card Updates

Aero 5/8 -> 5/7

Developer Comment: Aero’s effect can be a very powerful disruption and control tool. While previously, we buffed Aero up to her current statline, players have since learned to utilize her to great effect, so we think it’s appropriate to reduce her Power a bit.

Galactus 6/3 -> 6/2

Developer Comment: Even at the highest ranks of play, Galactus and decks using him are demonstrating concerningly high cube-gain and win rates. Not all of these decks overtly herald his approach, and the range of cards that can complement him has proven wide and difficult for some decks to counter. We're taking one Power away from Galactus now and evaluating whether or not we should make more meaningful changes to his design in the future.

Leader 6/4 -> 6/3

Developer Comment: Leader’s effect is proving to be very frustrating to many players and polarizing in its ability to lock down games and discourage playing some other 6-Cost cards. We are taking a bit of power away from him for now and exploring further changes to the card in the future.

Nova 1/2 -> 1/1

Developer Comment: Nova’s effect makes him much stronger than an average 1-Cost card, so we don’t think it’s appropriate that he has the stats of an average 1-Cost card.

Drax 4/4 On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +4 Power. -> 4/5 On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +3 Power.

Groot 3/3 On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +3 Power. -> 3/4 On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +2 Power.

Developer Comment: We believe the Guardians’ effects create fun moments, but they can feel too sink or swim. We’re giving Drax and Groot a small buff to their baselines to make them less risky to play and hopefully open them up as more viable contenders in the 3 and 4-Cost slots.

Hazmat 2/1 -> 2/2

Developer Comment: While we are aware of the Hazmat combo decks that may feel strong, Hazmat is actually doing fairly poorly overall. We’re giving the decks she enables a small buff with this update.

Black Cat 3/6 -> 3/7

Developer Comment: Black Cat sees virtually no play, so we’re giving her an extra Power to make running her more worthwhile.

Nakia 3/1 -> 3/2

Developer Comment: We think Nakia’s effect is a fun mechanic to play with, but she’s currently seeing very little success. We’re hoping a small buff will make her a more appealing option.

Location Updates

Oscorp Tower will no longer swap card sides if Professor X is there

Raft and Vibranium Mines text-only updates

Warrior Falls will appear less often

Bug Fixes

Localization improvements for some Titles.

Fixed an issue that would cause players to get kicked out of games when Black Panther activated many times in a turn.

Fixed an issue that caused some card buffs to not be added if there were multiple doubling effects active at the same time.

Attilan activating no longer causes games to get stuck.

Fixed an issue that causes shop timers to break if you change device time.

Power values larger than 2 digits no longer display stretched.

Fixed an issue with certain locations stalling the game, such as Warrior Falls and Gamma Lab.

Deadpool now displays Power correctly if he’s destroyed while temporarily buffed.

Updated Carousel for Season Pass to say “Season Pass” instead of “Battle Pass.”

Fixed an issue that caused certain cards to display with stretched textures if upgrading to Uncommon at the end of a match.

Updating Time Stone to grant Energy even if it's destroyed.

Isle of Silence Visual Effects are no longer split.

The Title page scroll now goes in the correct direction.

Fixed an issue in the Rewards Claim tutorial that could result in a player getting stuck.

Re-positioned the Sort/Filter buttons on iOS.

Tapping location 2 after Attilan activates no longer displays a random card instead of the location preview.

Removed the navigation bar from showing on certain screens where it should not.

The Fast Upgrade section should no longer disappear from the shop.

Buy buttons no longer disappear if you’ve purchased a variant in the shop, and the shop refreshes.

Season Pass spotlight card “Variant” text no longer overlaps with the card itself.

End Turn button should no longer show 1/6 then 0/6 then 1/6 again at the start of a match.

Fixed an issue that would cause players to sometimes get stuck ~25% into the loading bar.

That’s everything new in the January 2023 Marvel Snap patch. It’s a hefty one, bringing several changes to the card battler. For the latest Marvel Snap details, Shacknews has you covered.