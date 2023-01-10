Paramount+ announces new Dungeons & Dragons live-action series The show will reportedly span eight episodes and is described as being a 'straight-to-series' adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons.

Dungeons & Dragons fans have a new reason to keep a close eye on Paramount+ as it was recently revealed that an order has been given for an eight-episode, “straight-to-series” adaptation of the popular role-playing game. As reported by Deadline, the series will come as a co-production between Paramount Pictures and eOne with filmmaker Rawson Marshall Thurber (Red Notice) writing the pilot script. Thurber has also been tapped to direct the first episode of the series.

According to Deadline, lead studio eOne which was acquired by Hasbro back in 2019 snatched up the project back in November amid interest from multiple other buyers with Paramount+ joining eOne and “ultimately landing the show in a competitive situation.” The live-action series is described as being “tipped to be the studio’s largest-scope TV project ever” while also boasting the potential to launch a Dungeons & Dragons universe spanning “multiple scripted and unscripted shows.”

In addition to this new live-action Dungeons & Dragons series coming to Paramount+, a film likewise co-produced and co-financed by Paramount Pictures and eOne is set to hit theaters this year on March 31 called Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Overall, it’ll be interesting to see how the live-action TV series shapes up and who will be cast to star in it, along with what the reception will be like for the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons film. While we wait to hear more about both, we’re eager to get your thoughts on the matter. Are you excited at the prospect of a live-action Dungeons & Dragons series on Paramount+? Let us know in Chatty!

