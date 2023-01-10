Lost Ark gets The Witcher characters, quests & cosmetics in upcoming crossover event Later in January, Lost Ark players can engage in quests from Geralt, Ciri, Dandelion, Yennefer, and Triss themselves and get Witcher-themed rewards for it.

Lost Ark is not lacking for original content, quests, or rewards to keep players coming back for more, but an upcoming collaboration with CD Projekt RED may be one of the game’s most ambitious yet. Lost Ark is inviting characters from The Witcher into its world for a limited-time event that will see players take quests from the likes of Geralt, gain Witcher-themed rewards, and check out cosmetics to allow you to dress like the renowned monster hunter and his allies.

Amazon Game Studios recently announced the details on this upcoming Lost Ark x The Witcher collaborative event on the game’s website. Starting on January 18 and running through February 22, 2023, players will discover Witcher characters coming to the land of Arkesia with plenty of activities and adventures to go along with them. You just need to make sure you’ve unlocked sailing in the main game to be able to engage in the event.

“As you work with Geralt, Ciri, Dandelion, Yennefer, and Triss through a series of story and daily quests, a variety of Witcher themed items available as rewards,” the press release reads. “Quest rewards include Witcher Potions, 3 Jukebox songs, a new Card Set featuring 5 Witcher Characters, a Stronghold structure, Emoticons & Selfie Stickers, and even a Title!”

The Lost Ark x The Witcher crossover event will allow players to not only take quests from Geralt and Ciri, but also dress like them with new outfits and cosmetic gear.

Source: Amazon Games

That’s not all, there’s going to be all sorts of other fun to be had during this Lost Ark x Witcher crossover. Players will also be able to travel to and explore the new White Wolf Haven Island (which is why sailing is required), as well as cosmetics to make your own characters look more like Witchers themselves. You’ll find a wallpaper, weapon skins, full outfits, and hairstyles inspired by Geralt, Ciri, and more.

In addition to the upcoming Witcher crossover event, Lost Ark is said to be getting a number of quality-of-life improvements. With that in mind, stay tuned to our Lost Ark coverage as we get closer to the event’s launch later in January 2023. We’ll have patch notes as they become available.