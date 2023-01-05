Evening Reading - January 5, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Want to feel old?

The Nintendo Wii (2006) is now as old as the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (1990) was when the Wii came out. pic.twitter.com/3CqBTB3m0y — 🌷🌞idspispopd🌙🥀 (@Bhaal_Spawn) November 19, 2022

There you go!

If ADHD was a video game

✨Welcome to ADHD simulator.✨ Would you like to start a new game? pic.twitter.com/eLngFIGji5 — Ella Lowgren (@ellalowgren) January 5, 2023

The options are endless.

Floor food makes you cry

You can't see it in game, but every time Richter Belmont eats floor meat, he sheds a tear. (sound on!) pic.twitter.com/gd1ZuWppdL — Parker Simmons (@parkerrsimmons) January 5, 2023

I don't think those are tears of joy...

Nothing CEO reviews the iPhone 14 Pro

Have to respect the straightforwardness and honesty here!

Renfield trailer

Nick Cage as Dracula? Sign me up.

ASUS Xbox controller with a built-in screen

ASUS has announced an Xbox controller with a built-in OLED screen. The tiny 1.3-inch screen can display custom animations, battery or microphone status, and more. Details here: https://t.co/EfpsUq77Df pic.twitter.com/tctVyGWmSY — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) January 5, 2023

This has some serious potential.

Crazy game-winner from last night

The NBA manages to get wilder and wilder every week.

An update on Damar Hamlin

Dr. Timothy Pritts of UC Health, on Damar Hamlin: "He's made substantial improvement. It appears his neurological condition and function is intact. We are very proud to report that. ... This marks a really good turning point in his ongoing care." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2023

Speaking of professional sports, here's a positive update on the status of Damar Hamlin.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.