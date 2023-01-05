Evening Reading - January 5, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Vampire Survivors devs address delays of features & DLC on mobile
- Bloober Team assures fans it won't 'miss the point' as it remakes Silent Hill 2
- Games Done Quick founder Mike Uyama steps down
- Razer Edge release date and price revealed at CES 2023
- Razer unveils 'desktop replacement' Blade 18 laptop at CES 2023
- HTC reveals VIVE XR Elite standalone VR headset at CES 2023
- Amazon (AMZN) increases early 2023 layoff expectations to over 18,000 job cuts
- Creative Labs founder & CEO Sim Wong Hoo passes away at 67
- Leader is getting nerfed in Marvel Snap
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Want to feel old?
The Nintendo Wii (2006) is now as old as the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (1990) was when the Wii came out. pic.twitter.com/3CqBTB3m0y— 🌷🌞idspispopd🌙🥀 (@Bhaal_Spawn) November 19, 2022
There you go!
If ADHD was a video game
✨Welcome to ADHD simulator.✨ Would you like to start a new game? pic.twitter.com/eLngFIGji5— Ella Lowgren (@ellalowgren) January 5, 2023
The options are endless.
Floor food makes you cry
You can't see it in game, but every time Richter Belmont eats floor meat, he sheds a tear. (sound on!) pic.twitter.com/gd1ZuWppdL— Parker Simmons (@parkerrsimmons) January 5, 2023
I don't think those are tears of joy...
Nothing CEO reviews the iPhone 14 Pro
Have to respect the straightforwardness and honesty here!
Renfield trailer
Nick Cage as Dracula? Sign me up.
ASUS Xbox controller with a built-in screen
ASUS has announced an Xbox controller with a built-in OLED screen. The tiny 1.3-inch screen can display custom animations, battery or microphone status, and more. Details here: https://t.co/EfpsUq77Df pic.twitter.com/tctVyGWmSY— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) January 5, 2023
This has some serious potential.
Crazy game-winner from last night
SADDIQ BEY. GAME WINNER.#TissotBuzzerBeater | #TimingEmotions pic.twitter.com/JiIYbiNKQI— NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2023
The NBA manages to get wilder and wilder every week.
An update on Damar Hamlin
Dr. Timothy Pritts of UC Health, on Damar Hamlin: "He's made substantial improvement. It appears his neurological condition and function is intact. We are very proud to report that. ... This marks a really good turning point in his ongoing care."— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2023
Speaking of professional sports, here's a positive update on the status of Damar Hamlin.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Evening Reading - January 5, 2023