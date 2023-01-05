Creative Labs founder & CEO Sim Wong Hoo passes away at 67 Sim Wong Hoo founded Creative Labs in 1981, which pioneered and dominated the PC sound tech industry through products like Sound Blaster.

Sim Wong Hoo, the founder and CEO of Creative Labs which made its name in PC sound cards like Sound Blaster, has died. A statement from the company stated that Hoo “passed away peacefully” on January 4, 2023. He was 67 years old at the time of his passing.

Sim Wong Hoo and Creative Labs had a prolific impact on the field of PC gaming and audio technology throughout the 1980s and 90s. Founded in 1981, Creative Labs is perhaps best known for developing the Sound Blaster sound card line. Launched in 1989, Sound Blaster very quickly became the go-to hardware for PC gaming audio. Many will recall testing sound tech in the start-ups of games like Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter to figure out what worked best. Sound Blaster quickly became prominent and effectively replaced former competitor Ad Lib as the PC audio standard. By the mid-90s, and on the back of the Sound Blaster Pro’s launch, Creative Labs had become a billion dollar company.

Creative Labs put up a memorial page on its website to honor and remember Sim Wong Hoo and his contributions to the company and the PC industry.

Source: Creative Labs

Creative Labs’ products became less of a staple in PC audio as later machines integrated audio and eliminated the need to buy separate sound cards, but Creative Labs’ efforts continued in specialized audio and other technologies, even up to and including gaming headsets still on sale today, and throughout all of that, Sim Wong Hoo remained at the head of the company as its CEO. Following Sim’s passing, Song Siow Hui will take up the reins as interim CEO of Creative Labs and shared words in the statement on Sim’s passing.

I have known and worked with Mr. Sim for over 30 years. This is a sad and sudden development and we feel a great loss especially since Mr. Sim and I recently had extensive discussions on the future direction of the Company. During those discussions, Mr. Sim was full of fresh vision. Even on the night before, he had a long discussion with the Engineering team and was scheduled to meet with the Online Sales team the next day. The best thing to do now is to ensure the continued smooth running of the Company, and also to execute and realise the vision and strategy that Mr. Sim had for the Company.

For everything Sim Wong Hoo did for Creative Labs, and everything Creative Labs did for PCs and gaming, it feels like the tech landscape would be a far different place without them. Shacknews offers respect and condolences to the family and friends of Sim Wong Hoo in this difficult time.