Creative Labs founder & CEO Sim Wong Hoo passes away at 67
Sim Wong Hoo founded Creative Labs in 1981, which pioneered and dominated the PC sound tech industry through products like Sound Blaster.
Sim Wong Hoo founded Creative Labs in 1981, which pioneered and dominated the PC sound tech industry through products like Sound Blaster.
We are back with a countdown of the very best creative video games of all-time. Please take a look.
David Aguilar built his first prosthetic arm with LEGOs when he was nine and started using LEGO Technic for more advanced models.
The game's hero will create new games and experiences throughout the Endless journey.
By the end of the year, independent developers among their 56 million players will have earned a chunk of $30 million.