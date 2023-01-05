Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Amazon (AMZN) increases early 2023 layoff expectations to over 18,000 job cuts

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy released a statement of the expected job cuts in response to a employee leak of the company's early 2023 layoff plans.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Amazon
3

Late in 2022, Amazon shared plans to cut several thousand jobs at the company. Though initial reports suggested layoffs of around 10,000 employees, the expected number has since increased. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy recently revealed that expected job cuts will end up at a little over 18,000 layoffs. The layoffs will mostly affect employees of Amazon Stores and PXT departments.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy shared updated details of the impending layoffs via a press release on Amazon’s website. Late in 2022, it was revealed just ahead of the holiday shopping season that Amazon intended to cut around 10,000 jobs. Jassy would go on to say later that the cuts would continue into early 2023. It now seems that the expectations on job cuts have risen to nearly double their previously reported numbers.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy shared details of ongoing layoffs at the company amid an alleged leak that may have exposed the increased job cuts.
Source: Mike Blake/Reuters

Interestingly, Jassy’s press release came with the claim that there was a leak and the latest information on the ongoing job cuts was going to be revealed anyways. With that in mind, it seems this statement was meant to get ahead of said leaks and clarify the full details of the situation.

“We typically wait to communicate about these outcomes until we can speak with the people who are directly impacted,” Jassy wrote. “However, because one of our teammates leaked this information externally, we decided it was better to share this news earlier so you can hear the details directly from me. We intend on communicating with impacted employees (or where applicable in Europe, with employee representative bodies) starting on January 18.”

So it seems, additionally, that we’ll learn more about exactly how severe Amazon’s latest round of layoffs will be later this month. Stay tuned for further updates and details as they become available here at Shacknews.

Filed Under
    January 5, 2023 11:50 AM

      January 5, 2023 11:52 AM

      Don't they usually do a big temp hiring push right before black friday in their warehouses? I imagine that's where most of these people are coming from no?

        One thing I note from reading his statement is that many of the employees are from Amazon Stores, which yeah, would fall into that Black Friday rush.

        That said, Amazon PXT Solutions seems to be similar to HR and employee services? That seems a little less related to shedding holiday temps.

        I don't think so. I'm not sure but I don't think they have many temps in their warehouses. I mean you'd have to be an idiot to forego all the benefits you'd get if you were a "permanent" amazon employee.

