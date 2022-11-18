Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says company layoffs will continue into 2023

Andy Jassy lamented the current economy and Amazon's previously rapid hiring as he suggested layoffs would take place over the next few months.
TJ Denzer
Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images
4

Recently, it came to light that Amazon would be making a significant cut to its staff during the holiday season, but it seems those cuts won’t end at the holidays. Recently, CEO Andy Jassy spoke to the situation and it seems even more dire than that. As Amazon deals with the currently difficult global economy at the end of its fiscal year, Jassy suggested that the company will continue layoffs in the early months of 2023 as it takes stock of its situation.

Jassy recently shared details on Amazon’s upcoming staffing and layoff decisions in a blog post on Amazon’s website. In said post, Jassy shared that the combination of the unfortunate state of the global economy and Amazon’s previously rapid and aggressive hiring have put the company in a state where it needs to cut back further on hourly and salaried employees. While this seems to speak mostly to the recently reported decision to cut 10,000 employees at Amazon, Jassy included that the layoffs will continue into 2023.

Andy Jassy's statement on laying Amazon employees off in 2023.
Source: Amazon

Specifically, Andy Jassy stated that Amazon would be reducing its workforce in the opening months of next year as well:

And so it seems that Amazon’s layoffs will actually extend beyond the 2022 holidays. Stay tuned as we continue to monitor the situation for further updates and any confirmation of further job cuts.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

