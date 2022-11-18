Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says company layoffs will continue into 2023 Andy Jassy lamented the current economy and Amazon's previously rapid hiring as he suggested layoffs would take place over the next few months.

Recently, it came to light that Amazon would be making a significant cut to its staff during the holiday season, but it seems those cuts won’t end at the holidays. Recently, CEO Andy Jassy spoke to the situation and it seems even more dire than that. As Amazon deals with the currently difficult global economy at the end of its fiscal year, Jassy suggested that the company will continue layoffs in the early months of 2023 as it takes stock of its situation.

Jassy recently shared details on Amazon’s upcoming staffing and layoff decisions in a blog post on Amazon’s website. In said post, Jassy shared that the combination of the unfortunate state of the global economy and Amazon’s previously rapid and aggressive hiring have put the company in a state where it needs to cut back further on hourly and salaried employees. While this seems to speak mostly to the recently reported decision to cut 10,000 employees at Amazon, Jassy included that the layoffs will continue into 2023.

Andy Jassy explained that Amazon layoffs will continue past the 2022 holidays into 2023.

Source: Amazon

Specifically, Andy Jassy stated that Amazon would be reducing its workforce in the opening months of next year as well:

Our annual planning process extends into the new year, which means there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments. Those decisions will be shared with impacted employees and organizations early in 2023. We haven’t concluded yet exactly how many other roles will be impacted (we know that there will be reductions in our Stores and PXT organizations), but each leader will communicate to their respective teams when we have the details nailed down. And, as has been the case this week, we will prioritize communicating directly with impacted employees before making broad public or internal announcements.

And so it seems that Amazon’s layoffs will actually extend beyond the 2022 holidays. Stay tuned as we continue to monitor the situation for further updates and any confirmation of further job cuts.