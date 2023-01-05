Leader is getting nerfed in Marvel Snap Second Dinner's Ben Brode confirms on Twitter that Marvel Snap's Leader card is getting a 1 Power reduction.

On Twitter, Second Dinner’s chief development officer Ben Brode recently shared information about an adjustment that’s being made to the Leader card in Marvel Snap which sees it receive a 1 Power reduction.

Brode opens his Twitter thread on Leader by pointing out that there’s been discussion surrounding a “card nerf leak where Leader gets a 1 Power reduction.” Brode then remarks about some context that may be missing in regards to this nerf before providing a note of clarification that was originally intended to accompany the change.

"Leader’s effect is proving to be very frustrating to many players, and polarizing in its ability to lock down games and discourage playing some other 6-Cost cards. We are taking a bit of power away from him for now, and exploring further changes to the card in the future." — Ben Brode (@bbrode) January 4, 2023

With this added clarification, Leader is described as being a frustrating card for many Marvel Snap players as well as being noticeably polarizing thanks to its ability to discourage the play of other 6-Cost cards. Because of this, Second Dinner is giving Leader a slight nerf with a 1 Power reduction while also “exploring further changes to the card in the future.”

Brode goes on to tweet that the last sentence of this note isn’t pointing to Second Dinner potentially changing Leader again, but rather that the team is currently “determining exactly which change to make.” Elsewhere in Brode’s Twitter thread, he responds to questions from players such as whether or not the team is tracking win percent data. To this, Brode responds that yes the team does track “a variety of data to try and triangulate on balance issues.”

Overall, it’s a worthwhile thread for Marvel Snap players to read through not only when it comes to changes being made to Leader but also other elements of the game as well. It’ll be interesting to see moving forward how the 1 Power reduction will affect Leader in Marvel Snap, and whether other changes to Leader will be made.

While waiting to see whether additional changes will be made to cards like Leader, be sure to read through some of our previous Marvel Snap coverage as well including a list of all new cards in the Savage Land season of Marvel Snap, and our guide on how to counter Zabu in Marvel Snap.