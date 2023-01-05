Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

All new cards in the Savage Land season - Marvel Snap

Here are all the new cards you can unlock during the Savage Land season in Marvel Snap.
Bill Lavoy
Marvel Snap
1

The Savage Land season has begun in Marvel Snap and with it are new cards for players to add to their decks. Below, we’ll outline each new card that players can earn, their release date, and how to unlock them.

Zabu

The Zabu card in Marvel Snap

Source: Marvel Snap
  • Release Date: January 2, 2023
  • Cost: 3
  • Power: 2
  • Ongoing: Your 4-Cost cards cost 2 less. (Minimum 1)
  • Unlocked: Purchase the Savage Land season pass in Marvel Snap

Sauron

The Sauron card in Marvel Snap

Source: Marvel Snap
  • Release Date: January 10, 2023
  • Cost: 3
  • Power: 3
  • On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards in your hand and deck
  • Unlocked: Collection Level + Token Shop

Shanna The She-Devil

The Shanna card in Marvel Snap

Source: Marvel Snap
  • Release Date: January 17, 2023
  • Cost: 4
  • Power: 2
  • On Reveal: Add a random 1-cost card to each location
  • Unlocked: Collection Level + Token Shop

Dazzler

The Dazzler card in Marvel Snap

Source: Marvel Snap
  • Release Date: January 24, 2023
  • Cost: 4
  • Power: 4
  • Ongoing: If you have 4 cards at each location, +6 Power
  • Unlocked: Collection Level + Token Shop

Shadow King

The Shadow King card in Marvel Snap

Source: Marvel Snap
  • Release Date: January 31, 2023
  • Cost: 4
  • Power: 3
  • On Reveal: Set all cards here to their original base Power
  • Unlocked: Collection Level + Token Shop

Zabu is obviously the most accessible card of the group if you’re planning to buy the season pass, and we’ve already covered that card for those interested. We’ve got some Zabu decks to try, but also some ways to counter Zabu in Marvel Snap. I’ve been using it the last few days to various degrees of success. If Zabu drops, you’re in business, but if it doesn’t, games can be a bit frustrating, especially if you’re loading up those 4-cost cards.

Feel free to visit our Marvel Snap topic right here on Shacknews for all our coverage. We’re hooked on this game and you can expect extensive guides going forward.

Co-EIC
Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

