All new cards in the Savage Land season - Marvel Snap
Here are all the new cards you can unlock during the Savage Land season in Marvel Snap.
The Savage Land season has begun in Marvel Snap and with it are new cards for players to add to their decks. Below, we’ll outline each new card that players can earn, their release date, and how to unlock them.
Zabu
- Release Date: January 2, 2023
- Cost: 3
- Power: 2
- Ongoing: Your 4-Cost cards cost 2 less. (Minimum 1)
- Unlocked: Purchase the Savage Land season pass in Marvel Snap
Sauron
- Release Date: January 10, 2023
- Cost: 3
- Power: 3
- On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards in your hand and deck
- Unlocked: Collection Level + Token Shop
Shanna The She-Devil
- Release Date: January 17, 2023
- Cost: 4
- Power: 2
- On Reveal: Add a random 1-cost card to each location
- Unlocked: Collection Level + Token Shop
Dazzler
- Release Date: January 24, 2023
- Cost: 4
- Power: 4
- Ongoing: If you have 4 cards at each location, +6 Power
- Unlocked: Collection Level + Token Shop
Shadow King
- Release Date: January 31, 2023
- Cost: 4
- Power: 3
- On Reveal: Set all cards here to their original base Power
- Unlocked: Collection Level + Token Shop
Zabu is obviously the most accessible card of the group if you’re planning to buy the season pass, and we’ve already covered that card for those interested. We’ve got some Zabu decks to try, but also some ways to counter Zabu in Marvel Snap. I’ve been using it the last few days to various degrees of success. If Zabu drops, you’re in business, but if it doesn’t, games can be a bit frustrating, especially if you’re loading up those 4-cost cards.
