All new cards in the Savage Land season - Marvel Snap Here are all the new cards you can unlock during the Savage Land season in Marvel Snap.

The Savage Land season has begun in Marvel Snap and with it are new cards for players to add to their decks. Below, we’ll outline each new card that players can earn, their release date, and how to unlock them.

Zabu

Release Date: January 2, 2023

Cost: 3

Power: 2

Ongoing: Your 4-Cost cards cost 2 less. (Minimum 1)

Unlocked: Purchase the Savage Land season pass in Marvel Snap

Sauron

Release Date: January 10, 2023

Cost: 3

Power: 3

On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards in your hand and deck

Unlocked: Collection Level + Token Shop

Shanna The She-Devil

Release Date: January 17, 2023

Cost: 4

Power: 2

On Reveal: Add a random 1-cost card to each location

Unlocked: Collection Level + Token Shop

Dazzler

Release Date: January 24, 2023

Cost: 4

Power: 4

Ongoing: If you have 4 cards at each location, +6 Power

Unlocked: Collection Level + Token Shop

Shadow King

Release Date: January 31, 2023

Cost: 4

Power: 3

On Reveal: Set all cards here to their original base Power

Unlocked: Collection Level + Token Shop

Zabu is obviously the most accessible card of the group if you’re planning to buy the season pass, and we’ve already covered that card for those interested. We’ve got some Zabu decks to try, but also some ways to counter Zabu in Marvel Snap. I’ve been using it the last few days to various degrees of success. If Zabu drops, you’re in business, but if it doesn’t, games can be a bit frustrating, especially if you’re loading up those 4-cost cards.

Feel free to visit our Marvel Snap topic right here on Shacknews for all our coverage. We’re hooked on this game and you can expect extensive guides going forward.