HTC reveals VIVE XR Elite standalone VR headset at CES 2023 The HTC VIVE XR Elite is a standalone VR headset that will start at $1,099 USD and is available for pre-order now.

The year 2023 is looking like a solid year for VR technology, but PlayStation VR2 isn’t the only thing holding the spotlight. At CES 2023, HTC revealed its latest VR headset: the VIVE XR Elite. It’s a standalone headset that features the latest technology from the company and is expected to launch this year. It will retail at around $1100 USD and pre-orders have opened as of today with a special deal for those who take advantage before February 2023.

HTC dropped the full details of the VIVE XR Elite during a CES 2023 presentation on January 5, 2023. According to the accompanying webpage and YouTube video for the product, the HTC VIVE XR Elite will allow players to explore VR games and experiences without the need of a PC or external hardware, though you can also connect it to a PC.

The headset features inside-out tracking via four wide-field-of-view external cameras while the display features a combined resolution of up to 3840 x 1920. The headstrap also features detachable battery and battery-less options, the battery option of which also has a port for which you can connect the headset to a PC to do things like play SteamVR games.

Source: HTC

The HTC VIVE XR Elite doesn’t have a concrete release date yet, but pre-orders are open on the product webpage and there’s a deal to go with it. If would-be purchasers pre-order the VIVE XR Elite before February 15, 2023, HTC will include five free VR apps with the package. They are as follows:

Green Hell VR

Les Mills Bodycombat

Unplugged: Air Guitar

Figman XR

Glimpse

While $1,100 USD is a more palpable price than HTC’s previous business-focused VIVE Focus 3 VR headset (which had a $1,300 USD pricetag). It’s still quite an ask. Nonetheless, the new headset looks sleek and easy to use with a number of accessories to make it even more versatile. With pre-orders open for the headset stay tuned for more details on the VIVE XR Elite as they become available. Be sure to check out our other coverage from CES 2023 as well.