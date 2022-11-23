Evening Reading - November 23, 2022

It is Wednesday once again, my friends, which means it’s time for Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day, and check out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, November 23!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Cat goalie

COMO UM GATO RAAAAWWR pic.twitter.com/saWHGJ3pMo — Bichinhos fofinhos pra quem ta cansado de política (@BichinhosFB) November 23, 2022

He's got the goal covered.

Bonk

pay attention to MEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/VuFuSmWm62 — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) November 23, 2022

Pet me or I'll keep headbutting you.

Give it to me

You better give him that orange before he come take it lol pic.twitter.com/3MncDoVTPO — Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) November 22, 2022

He's like, me come to you? Nah, you come to me.

Final Fantasy X

Final Fantasy X (at the Disco) pic.twitter.com/ebmhTOkKum — Alex Moukala (@alex_moukala) November 22, 2022

... at the disco!

Fishing Vibes

Monday have you stressed? Relax with some chill, lo-fi beats to rest up and put your mind at ease. pic.twitter.com/0b9kKcoIU9 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) November 21, 2022

Ahh, peaceful.

Get well soon

I made this “get well soon” message for a friend of mine whose son is facing some challenges. One of the perks of voicing “YAMI/YUGI”:) pic.twitter.com/ULYjkGqKmg — Dan_Green (@DanGreenVoices) November 22, 2022

Thanks, Yugi.

Hep... burn

Barbara Walters: “Do you ever wear a skirt?”



Katharine Hepburn: “I’ll wear one to your funeral.” pic.twitter.com/q6FoGA7lgZ — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) November 23, 2022

The burn just casually dropped at the end is *chef's kiss* lol.

Sora run

Kingdom Hearts: Sora Run 👑 pic.twitter.com/aKm4xnZpC9 — Cloudie McDoom (@cloudiemcdoom) November 22, 2022

Nailed it.

Wedding singers

Y'all I'm dead because why would someone hire the original O'Reilly Auto Parts singers to perform at their WEDDING pic.twitter.com/7LqFVJuxAC — Rap Game Ina Garten (@KaraBTweets) November 22, 2022

I mean I'd do the same thing that's both hilarious and fun.

Airport thoughts

I think the same things when I'm stuck at the airport.

Sonic Frontiers x One OK Rock

I am once again here to say Sonic Frontiers is good and has a great soundtrack.

The Osbournes

A collection of classic Ozzy moments.

90s time machine

This channel is great, they share collections of retro commercials and it's like stepping into a time machine, real blast from the past stuff.

And there you have it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for November 23 to a close. Before we turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.

Ippo says you should download the Shackpets app it's free on iOS and Android and a new sticker pack just dropped!

Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!