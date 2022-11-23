Evening Reading - November 23, 2022

It is Wednesday once again, my friends, which means it’s time for Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day, and check out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, November 23!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shackpets beats Twitter to the punch with 5 checkmarks for $8 in latest update
- Deliver Us Mars sees KeokeN Interactive aim beyond 'The Moon'
- Eliksni Quarter community event guide - Destiny 2
- SNK President has 10-year plan including RPG & action revamps on games like Fatal Fury
- The Callisto Protocol puts extra kill animations behind the Season Pass
- New York Governor signs law cracking down on certain types of Bitcoin mining
- Netflix is developing a AAA game for PC
- Protests break out at Foxconn iPhone factory over delayed pay bonuses
- The Long Dark: Tales from the Far Territory paid DLC expansion gets release date
- Retail Therapy Ep.17: Arcade1Up nostalgia
And now, other stuff from the internet!
Cat goalie
COMO UM GATO RAAAAWWR pic.twitter.com/saWHGJ3pMo— Bichinhos fofinhos pra quem ta cansado de política (@BichinhosFB) November 23, 2022
He's got the goal covered.
Bonk
pay attention to MEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/VuFuSmWm62— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) November 23, 2022
Pet me or I'll keep headbutting you.
Give it to me
You better give him that orange before he come take it lol pic.twitter.com/3MncDoVTPO— Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) November 22, 2022
He's like, me come to you? Nah, you come to me.
Final Fantasy X
Final Fantasy X (at the Disco) pic.twitter.com/ebmhTOkKum— Alex Moukala (@alex_moukala) November 22, 2022
... at the disco!
Fishing Vibes
Monday have you stressed? Relax with some chill, lo-fi beats to rest up and put your mind at ease. pic.twitter.com/0b9kKcoIU9— Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) November 21, 2022
Ahh, peaceful.
Get well soon
I made this “get well soon” message for a friend of mine whose son is facing some challenges. One of the perks of voicing “YAMI/YUGI”:) pic.twitter.com/ULYjkGqKmg— Dan_Green (@DanGreenVoices) November 22, 2022
Thanks, Yugi.
Hep... burn
Barbara Walters: “Do you ever wear a skirt?”— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) November 23, 2022
Katharine Hepburn: “I’ll wear one to your funeral.” pic.twitter.com/q6FoGA7lgZ
The burn just casually dropped at the end is *chef's kiss* lol.
Sora run
Kingdom Hearts: Sora Run 👑 pic.twitter.com/aKm4xnZpC9— Cloudie McDoom (@cloudiemcdoom) November 22, 2022
Nailed it.
Wedding singers
Y'all I'm dead because why would someone hire the original O'Reilly Auto Parts singers to perform at their WEDDING pic.twitter.com/7LqFVJuxAC— Rap Game Ina Garten (@KaraBTweets) November 22, 2022
I mean I'd do the same thing that's both hilarious and fun.
Airport thoughts
November 22, 2022
I think the same things when I'm stuck at the airport.
Sonic Frontiers x One OK Rock
I am once again here to say Sonic Frontiers is good and has a great soundtrack.
The Osbournes
A collection of classic Ozzy moments.
90s time machine
This channel is great, they share collections of retro commercials and it's like stepping into a time machine, real blast from the past stuff.
And there you have it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for November 23 to a close.

