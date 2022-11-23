Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameElden Ring strategy guide2023 video game release dates calendar
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar

Evening Reading - November 23, 2022

Refresh yourself on everything that you might've missed on Shacknews today, and enjoy some fun finds from around the net!
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
1

It is Wednesday once again, my friends, which means it’s time for Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day, and check out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, November 23!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Cat goalie

He's got the goal covered.

Bonk

Pet me or I'll keep headbutting you.

Give it to me

He's like, me come to you? Nah, you come to me.

Final Fantasy X

... at the disco! 

Fishing Vibes

Ahh, peaceful.

Get well soon

Thanks, Yugi.

Hep... burn

The burn just casually dropped at the end is *chef's kiss* lol. 

Sora run

Nailed it.

Wedding singers

I mean I'd do the same thing that's both hilarious and fun.

Airport thoughts

I think the same things when I'm stuck at the airport.

Sonic Frontiers x One OK Rock

I am once again here to say Sonic Frontiers is good and has a great soundtrack. 

The Osbournes

A collection of classic Ozzy moments.

90s time machine

This channel is great, they share collections of retro commercials and it's like stepping into a time machine, real blast from the past stuff.

And there you have it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for November 23 to a close. Before we turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.

Fluffy black cat lying on his back on beige carpet
Ippo says you should download the Shackpets app it's free on iOS and Android and a new sticker pack just dropped! 

Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola