Netflix is developing a AAA game for PC Netflix is currently hiring for the ambitious new project.

Netflix has made clear its intentions to expand its empire to the gaming world with the previous establishment of the Netflix Games label. So far, the company has only produced mobile titles and other small-scale games that can be played on its streaming platform. However, Netflix has some major ambitions beyond that scope. Netflix is working on a AAA game for PC, and is currently hiring for the project.

Netflix recently shared a job listing for a new AAA game, as reported by mobilegamer.biz. The new job listing is for a Game Director, and while Netflix doesn’t describe the game itself, there are some subtle clues found within.

The right candidate will bring industry-leading craft expertise and attention to detail to generate the vision for a game that is high quality, emotionally resonant, iconic, and full of heart. Creating a great game that players want to come back to repeatedly is our primary goal - you will be able to create, ship and run a game without any competing design constraints due to monetization.

© Tender Claws, Netflix

The listing also states that Netflix is looking for developers with "experience with FPS and/or Third Person Shooter games." Descriptors like “emotionally resonant” and “full of heart” could indicate a narrative-driven game, which would make sense given Netflix’s background in storytelling in film and television. That said, those traits could also be assigned to plenty of games with a multiplayer aspect, too. The line about there not being any design constraints about monetization seems to imply that the company isn’t interested in shoehorning microtransactions into its game.

It will be interesting to see if Netflix creates a brand new property, or if the game will be based on its existing IPs. Shows like Stranger Things and Money Heist are ripe for big-budget adaptations, but the streaming giant could also see this as an opportunity to introduce a new franchise to audiences. Whenever we learn more about the AAA PC game in the works at Netflix, you can expect to read the details here on Shacknews.