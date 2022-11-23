Shackpets beats Twitter to the punch with 5 checkmarks for $8 in latest update The latest update to Shackpets includes optional paid features that include sticker packs, as well as several other major additions.

Whether you’ve played Shackpets before or have yet to jump in, now is a perfect time to join in the ultimate battle for pet cuteness. We’ve just launched the latest update for Shackpets on iOS and Android, and it brings a wide array of new features. Like fancy checkmarks? We have loads of them, as well as other fun designs, in new Sticker Packs that will allow you to make your pet pics even cuter and zanier. Sorry, Elon. Our checkmarks work and won’t be delayed. This latest update also has other fun features like game-changing Super Swipes and Cuteness Overloads!

We launched Update 1.07 of Shackpets recently on iOS and Android devices as part of the app’s first anniversary. It’s easily one of the biggest updates we’ve ever done for the app. In this version, you can now obtain sticker packs that will allow you to customize your pet pics before you take them to competition. Checkmarks, wizard hats, funny glasses and loads more will be at your disposal in various packs, such as the Shackpets Social Media Sticker Pack, which will run you $8 USD in the app’s new store. That’s about $88 less than you’d spend on Twitter Blue in a year. Other sticker packs are also on the way.

Don’t worry if you don’t want to spend $8 on Shackpets. The sticker packs are perfectly optional and just a fun new way to customize your pics! We also have a wide variety of new features for free in this version!

For instance, Super Swipes are a new and powerful swiping option in the app. If you feel confident in the cuteness of your currently selected pet pic, you can use a Super Swipe to challenge the next 10 pet pics with the press of a single button. It’s joined by another new feature called Cuteness Overload. Ever have issues deciding which pet pic deserves your vote? That’s where Cuteness Overload comes in. It lets you abstain from voting on a battle and move on to the next contest when the cuteness of two competing pictures is just too much for you to choose one.

The new Shackpets update lets you go wild with checkmarks or other fun customization options with a collection of new free and paid sticker packs.

Both Super Swipes and Cuteness Overloads are limited Power-Ups that can be obtained in a new inventory system on Shackpets that you earn by completing in-game Challenges, which are also new to the app. You complete challenges just by using Shackpets, whether it’s voting a certain amount of times, uploading new pet pics, creating new battles, adding Buddies (our friend system), and more. There are weekly and monthly Challenges to complete and each completed Challenge awards you with more Super Swipes and Cuteness Overloads. You can even earn a special Shackpets 1st Anniversary Sticker Pack for free as our first Monthly Challenge!

The battle for pet cuteness is about to get more exciting than ever with Shackpets Update 1.07. Download the app for free on iOS and Android devices, upload your favorite pics of your cute pets, and get to challenging and voting with Sticker Packs, Super Swipes, Cuteness Overloads, and Challenges!