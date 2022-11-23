The Long Dark: Tales from the Far Territory paid DLC expansion gets release date Tales from the Far Territory will begin a 12-month series of DLC featuring new regions, stories, gameplay features, and more for The Long Dark.

Hinterland Games previously teased that it was preparing the first ever paid DLC of The Long Dark after the game officially came out of early access last year. It has been wrapping up the current story in the core game, but starting in December, a new expansion pass kicks off for The Long Dark. Tales from the Far Territory brings new areas to explore, new mysteries to unravel, fresh gameplay features, exciting new gear, and much more. We also finally have a date for when it’s officially launching.

Hinterland Games dropped the latest details on The Long Dark’s Tales from the Far Territory expansion pass in a new reveal trailer on November 23, 2022. According to the trailer, the first leg of Tales from the Far Territory drops on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on December 5, 2022. Console releases of Tales from the Far Territory will come at a later date.

This marks the beginning of an all-new journey for The Long Dark, previously teased in October. The new DLC will take players to the Far Range of Great Bear Island where a hub region and three new explorable regions await. The December 5 release will grant players access to the first region and further regions, as well as additional content, will roll out later across a 12-month period. The Tales from the Far Territory expansion pass will run you $19.99 USD for access to all of the new content as it launches throughout 2023. There will also be plenty of free updates for the game, including new gameplay features, gear, and further content.

We very much enjoyed the core experience of The Long Dark in our Shacknews review and having more of it is extremely exciting. With the first leg of The Long Dark’s Tales from the Far Territory expansion pass coming out in early December, be sure to stay tuned for further updates as they become available, right here at Shacknews.