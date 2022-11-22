Eliksni Quarter community event guide - Destiny 2 Everything you need to know about the Eliksni Quarter community event during Season of Plunder from the Rising Tide quest to earning Captain's Coins.

The Eliksni Quarter community event has kicked off in Destiny 2. As the final big event in Season of Plunder, this tasks players with collecting Captain’s Coins from activities and donating them via a chest in the Tower. There are personal rewards to unlock and community milestones. The goal is to raise enough funds to revamp the Eliksni Quarter.

A Rising Tide

Visit the Tower and pick up the Rising Tide quest to start helping with the Eliksni Quarter event.

A Rising Tide is the overarching quest for the Eliksni Quarter community event. This event will introduce you to earning Captain’s Coins and then track the community progress through various steps. When a new community milestone is reached, you must visit the Eliksni Quarter via the HELM to see the improvement.

Collect 1 Captain’s Coin Donate the Captain’s Coin Visit Improvement 1: Cleanup Visit Improvement 2: The Ether Tank Visit Improvement 3: Comforts Visit Improvement 4:Recruits Visit Improvement 5: Housing Visit Improvement 6: Garden Visit Improvements 7: Town Square

Each Improvement unlocks at specific milestones. The community will need to donate a total of 400 million Captain’s Coins in order to fully complete the upgrades.

Eliksni Quarter Improvements Improvement Captain's Coins goal Cleanup 40,000,000 The Ether Tank 80,000,000 Comforts 140,000,000 Recruits 200,000,000 Housing 260,000,000 Garden 320,000,000 Town Square 400,000,000

You can track the global effort via the Donation’s Chest or the Rising Tide quest in your Quests tab. The stat is updated every 15 minutes.

Eliksni Quarter rewards

There are quite a few rewards to unlock as part of the Eliksni Quarter event.

There are a set of rewards to earn for your own personal efforts. To get all rewards you will need to donate 2,400 treasures – this includes map fragments, coordinates, etc. Some of these will unlock as more improvements are made to the Eliksni Quarter.

Eliksni Quarter rewards Reward Captain's Coins goal Parts of a Whole (Emblem) 50 Enhancement Cores x5 300 Upgrade Module x3 600 Eliksni Quarter Gift Box 1,000 Enhancement Prisms x2 1,400 Ascendant Shard 1,800 Swashbuckler Shell 2,400

How to get Captain’s Coins

Widow's Walk is one of the shortest Lost Sectors in the game. This is a great way to farm Captain's Coins.

In terms of getting Captain’s Coins, they are awarded for completing a variety of activities. Each activity will reward slightly different values. The best way to farm Captain’s Coins is to speedrun Lost Sectors. The Widow’s Walk Lost Sector in the EDZ can be completed in a matter of seconds, earning players about 14 coins per completion.

A post by Bachmanetti on the Raid Secrets subreddit has collated the various activities and the quantity of Captain’s Coins that are earned.

Captain's Coins per activity Activity Captain's Coins Destination chests 3 Public Events 7 Heroic Public Events 10 Lost Sectors 14 Strikes 25 Gambit 35 Crucible 35 Dares of Eternity 35 - 56 Ketchcrash 50 Expedition 50 King's Fall 340 Eliksni Quarter Gift Box 1,000

As mentioned above, farming Lost Sectors is the way to go. However, before you do this, make sure you complete all of your weeklies and challenges, as those activities will help you in other areas too.

How to donate Captain’s Coins

The donation button will use all of your Captain's Coins.

Captain’s Coins can be donated at the chest in the Tower. Load into the main area of the Tower and look for the chest right in the middle. It’s where Eva Levante usually stands during other seasonal events.

Interact with the Donations Chest and select the button under Donate Captain’s Coins. This will donate every single coin you have.

With the Eliksni Quarter community event underway – and the end of the season in sight – now’s the perfect time to dive into Destiny 2 and knock out some final tasks. Read over our Destiny 2 strategy guide for a wealth of information on each season and guides to help you through the endgame.