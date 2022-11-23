Retail Therapy Ep.17: Arcade1Up nostalgia We've got a special pre-Thanksgiving ep of Retail Therapy for you today featuring Cyrus Rosenberg from Arcade1Up.

This is it, one last episode of Retail Therapy to wrap up our first year of shows! And we’ve got an extra special treat for you today. To help wind things down we’re taking a walk down memory as me (Blake) and Greg “Burkleton '' Burke sit down to talk with our special guest Cyrus Rosenberg of Arcade1Up about the bygone days of the arcade. Since tomorrow is Thanksgiving and everyone is very busy, we had a chance to chat with Cyrus and pre-record this week’s ep. We discuss the process of getting an Arcade1Up product from concept to reality and Greg and I chat it up about what it was like growing up during the golden age of arcades.

You can catch our special pre-recorded episode of Retail Therapy over on our official Shacknews Twitch channel starting at 1:00 p.m. PDT / 4:00 p.m. EDT. You can head over to the Twitch channel to watch and join in on the conversation there, or if you’d prefer to stay here in the warm embrace of Shacknews, you can catch the entire episode from the embed below. Just remember, you can’t chat with us if you don’t head over to Twitch.

It’s been a real treat doing these inaugural eps of Retail Therapy and I really hope you’ve been enjoying them. We can’t wait to come back next year and continue to share our love of collectibles, trading cards, and pop culture with you all. If you want to be sure you don’t miss a single episode of season two, be sure to give us a follow or sub over on Twitch. Heck, you can even link your Amazon Prime account and Twitch account to get a free sub every month and you could do a lot worse than spending it on us. No matter what you decide you to do, we hope you enjoy today’s Retail Therapy!