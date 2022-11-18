Evening Reading - November 18, 2022

It has been a trying day for various reasons, but it's still Friday and that means it's time for a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. Although today is going to be a little bit different. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

[#Overwatch2] We are now planning to release this mid-season patch on Thursday, November 17 at 11 AM PST. Thank you to our players for your patience as we addressed this issue. — Blizzard CS - The Americas (@BlizzardCS) November 16, 2022

If you missed it yesterday, this Overwatch 2 patch is now live! It includes aim assist for consoles (with the exception of Competitive modes) and several balance tweaks. Be sure to read up on it over on the Overwatch website.

A new update is headed to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. Stay tuned to Shacknews, because we'll have more on this soon.

Learn even more about Minecraft Legends, including some new tidbits on a PvP component.

Whoa! Get ready to blow some dust off of Broforce, because after... I don't even know how many years, it looks like the game is about to get an update! We'll keep an eye on this before its deployment in 2023.

A fearsome pack hunter stalks the forgotten temples of Lua… will you become predator or prey?



Lua’s Prey launches November 30 on all platforms! https://t.co/9X5VYIShoO pic.twitter.com/2Q93DztbrU — WARFRAME (@PlayWarframe) November 18, 2022

Finally, get ready for Luna's Prey to come to Warframe in less than two weeks.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth has announced that he’ll be taking “some time off,” following the revelation while filming his Disney+ original series ‘Limitless’ that he has a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s https://t.co/PgyoycJrLv — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 18, 2022

We hope for the best for the best Chris in Hollywood. For now, let's just enjoy him in Limitless, which premiered on Disney+ earlier today.

Dozing off near the pool

I never really thought about how inflicting a sleep status near water could be a killer move.

Elon Musk: Super Genius

Putting it in a language that we can all understand.

Cursed to dance

Watch that downbeat. It's a doozy.

Started from the bottom

There was nowhere to go but up for the Nintendo Switch port of ARK. And go up it did, as this Digital Foundry report shows us.

Nothing but the Hotfix

MOAR RANDOMIZERS! You've seen husband and wife team SpikeVegeta and Nukkuler run The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time's co-op randomizer at Awesome Games Done Quick. Now they're back to do it again. Enjoy the show.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai takes a little break to introduce us to his kitty.

This week in Shaqnews

Forget gas math...@SHAQ has a new theory 🌚 pic.twitter.com/o2ziV7MPkP — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 16, 2022

That's DOCTOR Shaquille O'Neal to you, sir.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Fast-forward ten years later and all three of these guys are at the peaks of their careers. It's really quite amazing.

Tonight in video game music

Meant to throw this up last week, but let's dig FamilyJules covering one of the key tracks from the newly-released Sonic Frontiers.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into the third weekend of November! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!