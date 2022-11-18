Evening Reading - November 18, 2022

It has been a trying day for various reasons, but it's still Friday and that means it's time for a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. Although today is going to be a little bit different. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- 15 Wii U games that haven't found their way to Nintendo Switch
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me review: Checked out
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is even more spectacular on PC
- Battlefield 2042 Season 3: Escalation is a good time to give the game another chance
- 7 Tower Thoughts: Send Maps
- Fallout: New Vegas director wouldn't be opposed to working on the franchise again
- Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says company layoffs will continue into 2023
- Google paid millions to block rival app stores, according to 2020 lawsuit
- Kerbal Space Program 2 will have a space race with competitive multiplayer
- Twitter unbans Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson & Babylon Bee
- Shack Chat: What's your favorite new Scarlet and Violet Pokemon?
And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 18: Black Friday starts early
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 18: Early Black Friday deals
Around the gaming horn
[#Overwatch2] We are now planning to release this mid-season patch on Thursday, November 17 at 11 AM PST. Thank you to our players for your patience as we addressed this issue.— Blizzard CS - The Americas (@BlizzardCS) November 16, 2022
If you missed it yesterday, this Overwatch 2 patch is now live! It includes aim assist for consoles (with the exception of Competitive modes) and several balance tweaks. Be sure to read up on it over on the Overwatch website.
A new update is headed to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. Stay tuned to Shacknews, because we'll have more on this soon.
Learn even more about Minecraft Legends, including some new tidbits on a PvP component.
Whoa! Get ready to blow some dust off of Broforce, because after... I don't even know how many years, it looks like the game is about to get an update! We'll keep an eye on this before its deployment in 2023.
A fearsome pack hunter stalks the forgotten temples of Lua… will you become predator or prey?— WARFRAME (@PlayWarframe) November 18, 2022
Lua’s Prey launches November 30 on all platforms! https://t.co/9X5VYIShoO pic.twitter.com/2Q93DztbrU
Finally, get ready for Luna's Prey to come to Warframe in less than two weeks.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Love and Thunder
Chris Hemsworth has announced that he’ll be taking “some time off,” following the revelation while filming his Disney+ original series ‘Limitless’ that he has a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s https://t.co/PgyoycJrLv— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 18, 2022
We hope for the best for the best Chris in Hollywood. For now, let's just enjoy him in Limitless, which premiered on Disney+ earlier today.
Dozing off near the pool
FUECOCO NOOO #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/9YkSiXHWKb— General Scales (Luke) (@GenerousScales) November 18, 2022
I never really thought about how inflicting a sleep status near water could be a killer move.
Elon Musk: Super Genius
“.. one former Twitter engineer likened the service’s current state to Wile E. Coyote ..”@MikeIsaac @nytimes #Twitter https://t.co/o8jCpfUFem pic.twitter.com/T0VXLLvCnh— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) November 18, 2022
Putting it in a language that we can all understand.
Cursed to dance
oops pic.twitter.com/KSqpwPY5Mu— SilentManJoe (@SilentManJoe) November 15, 2022
Watch that downbeat. It's a doozy.
Started from the bottom
There was nowhere to go but up for the Nintendo Switch port of ARK. And go up it did, as this Digital Foundry report shows us.
Nothing but the Hotfix
MOAR RANDOMIZERS! You've seen husband and wife team SpikeVegeta and Nukkuler run The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time's co-op randomizer at Awesome Games Done Quick. Now they're back to do it again. Enjoy the show.
GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.
Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai
Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai takes a little break to introduce us to his kitty.
This week in Shaqnews
Forget gas math...@SHAQ has a new theory 🌚 pic.twitter.com/o2ziV7MPkP— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 16, 2022
That's DOCTOR Shaquille O'Neal to you, sir.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
Fast-forward ten years later and all three of these guys are at the peaks of their careers. It's really quite amazing.
Tonight in video game music
Meant to throw this up last week, but let's dig FamilyJules covering one of the key tracks from the newly-released Sonic Frontiers.
That's your Evening Reading to send you into the third weekend of November! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Evening Reading - November 18, 2022