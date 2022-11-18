Fallout: New Vegas director wouldn't be opposed to working on the franchise again Josh Sawyer recently shared that if given the chance, he could see himself working on a Fallout game again.

When it comes to Fallout, New Vegas is largely considered to be the best the series has ever offered. Obsidian’s one-time take on the franchise was a fairly stellar trip and its director wouldn’t mind going back for more. Obsidian design director and Fallout: New Vegas director Josh Sawyer recently shared that if the opportunity ever came up, he wouldn’t mind having another go at a game in the Fallout franchise, though he did add that the situation would have to be right.

Sawyer shared his thoughts on a new Obsidian-led Fallout during a recent interview on Kinda Funny Games. It was there that Sawyer was asked about his thoughts on Fallout and if he would ever do another game in the franchise after New Vegas.

“I love Fallout, I love the setting, I could see myself working in it again, but you know, we’ll see where the future takes me,” Sawyer answered.

The New Vegas director also shared that the game’s creation was “a crazy development because it was only 18 months,” but that it was ultimately a fulfilling project.

Bethesda has said that Fallout 5 will happen, but not until Starfield and the next Elder Scrolls are done.

Source: Bethesda Softworks

Sawyer had more thoughts on the matter too, especially regarding what kind of creative freedom he and his team would have on a Fallout game versus one of Obsidian’s original IPs like the recently released Pentiment.

“Working on something like Pentiment, which is just its own thing in the middle of nowhere, I can kind of make decisions more or less however I want,” Sawyer continued. “but when it’s part of a larger IP and franchise it has to kind of work within a larger vision of ‘what is Fallout?’ and I don’t get to decide everything about that, it’s not my thing… I don’t know, I think there’s lots of cool opportunities. It really depends on what the moment is and what the team looks like.”

It's worth noting that Bethesda has said another Fallout game will happen, but not before Starfield and the next Elder Scrolls are done. Still, hope springs eternal and we’ve seen what Sawyer and Obsidian can do when given the baton. We’ll see what happens after Starfield and keep you updated on any further developments in this story.