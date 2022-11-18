Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 18: Black Friday starts early

There's still a week to go, but two of the big console makers aren't going to wait until Black Friday to kick off their biggest sale of the year so far. Both Xbox and PlayStation have barreled head-first into its annual Thanksgiving weekend sales, each offering up the latest third-party blockbusters while also offering up a handful of exclusive first-party titles. Some of these games are seeing discounts for the very first time, like Gotham Knights, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, and The Last of Us: Part 1. If you want something to play over the holiday, be sure to check these deals out.

Nintendo hasn't started its Black Friday sale yet, but it also has a few games that are getting significantly discounted for the first time. The biggest one is Axiom Verge 2, which has been rarely featured to this point. If you don't want to pay full price for this acclaimed sequel, head over to Nintendo and pick it up.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.