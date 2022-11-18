Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 18: Black Friday starts early

There's still a week to go, but two of the big console makers aren't going to wait until Black Friday to kick off their biggest sale of the year so far. Both Xbox and PlayStation have barreled head-first into its annual Thanksgiving weekend sales, each offering up the latest third-party blockbusters while also offering up a handful of exclusive first-party titles. Some of these games are seeing discounts for the very first time, like Gotham Knights, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, and The Last of Us: Part 1. If you want something to play over the holiday, be sure to check these deals out.
Nintendo hasn't started its Black Friday sale yet, but it also has a few games that are getting significantly discounted for the first time. The biggest one is Axiom Verge 2, which has been rarely featured to this point. If you don't want to pay full price for this acclaimed sequel, head over to Nintendo and pick it up.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Praetorians HD Remaster - FREE!
- Dead End Job - FREE!
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Into the Hive Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $19.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Xbox Black Friday Sale
- Gotham Knights [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Grounded [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sea of Thieves [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 + Forza Horizon 4 Premium Editions [Xbox Series X] - $79.99 (60% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Deathloop [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe Edition - $22.49 (50% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 23 [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Madden NFL 23 [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- NHL 2K23 [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- The DioField Chronicle [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley Ultimate Edition [Xbox Game Preview] - $52.49 (25% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (30% off)
- The Quarry [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $59.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [Xbox Series X] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (65% off)
- Riders Republic [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- As Dusk Falls [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Outriders Worldslayer [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $26.39 (67% off)
- Hitman 3 [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $20.99 (65% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Digimon Survive [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Tales of Arise [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle - $23.99 (70% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $11.54 (67% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (60% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $29.99 (40% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Rare Replay - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Black Friday Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Save up to 25% on PlayStation Plus memberships for Black Friday!
- Black Friday 2022
- The Last of Us: Part 1 [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Gotham Knights [PS5] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Stray [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West [PS5/PS4] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PS5] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Gran Turismo 7 [PS5/PS4] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut [PS5] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [PS5] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Returnal [PS5] - $29.39 (58% off)
- The Last of Us: Part 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [PS5] - $19.99 (60% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [PS5] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Sifu [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Valkyrie Elysium [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force [PS5/PS4] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [PS5] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [PS5] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Soul Hackers 2 [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Rollerdrome [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $20.24 (25% off)
- Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition [PS5/PS4] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Deathloop [PS5] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $20.39 (66% off)
- Sonic Origins [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 23 [PS5] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Madden NFL 23 [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K23 [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger [PS5] - $29.99 (25% off)
- The DioField Chronicle [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $42.49 (50% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition - $9.89 (67% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley Ultimate Edition [Early Access] - $52.49 (25% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $26.39 (67% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $15.99 (60% off)
- Demon's Souls [PS5] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Chivalry 2 [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (65% off)
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.59 (67% off)
- Back 4 Blood [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Serial Cleaners [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Outriders Worldslayer [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $26.39 (67% off)
- Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (65% off)
- Resident Evil Village [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dead by Daylight [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Digimon Survive - $41.99 (30% off)
- Tales of Arise Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $43.99 (60% off)
- Scarlet Nexus Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $24.79 (38% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $14.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Forgotten City [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the PlayStation Black Friday Sale.
- November Savings
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto Online [PS5] - $9.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $51.99 (35% off)
- Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition [PS5/PS4] - $59.99 (40% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $53.59 (33% off)
- WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Trek to Yomi [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition [PS5/PS4] - $53.99 (40% off)
- Solar Ash [PS5/PS4] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Chorus [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (55% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $25.99 (35% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $83.99 (30% off)
- Tales of Arise [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $10.49 (85% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Subnautica [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dreams - $7.99 (60% off)
- Uncharted Digital Bundle - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hades [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Marvel's Avengers [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (75% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Lost Judgment [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Mortal Shell Enhanced Edition [PS5/PS4] - $10.49 (65% off)
- SUPERHOT ONE OF US BUNDLE - $15.99 (60% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $11.99 (60% off)
- Wreckfest Complete Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation November Savings Sale.
- Games Under $20
- Among Us [PS5/PS4] - $3.74 (25% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (56% off)
- Soundfall [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts - $8.99 (55% off)
- Judgment [PS5] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $6.24 (75% off)
- Lost in Random [PS5/PS4] - $5.99 (80% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 [PS5/PS4] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $5.99 (90% off)
- Marvel's Iron Man VR [PSVR] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Descenders - $8.74 (65% off)
- The Long Dark - $11.89 (66% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $7.49 (75% off)
- Wreckfest [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Quake [PS5/PS4] - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Nioh 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Heavenly Bodies - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Axiom Verge 2 - $15.99 (20% off)
- PAC-MAN 99 Deluxe Pack - $14.99 (50% off)
- Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack - $23.99 (40% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $15.99 (60% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- Super Meat Boy Forever - $3.99 (80% off)
- South of the Circle - $9.09 (30% off)
- Time on Frog Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Citizen Sleeper - $14.99 (25% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $14.99 (70% off)
- Overcooked 2 Gourmet Edition - $12.12 (75% off)
- SnowRunner - $27.99 (30% off)
- Eastward - $14.99 (40% off)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill - $9.99 (50% off)
- Retro Bowl - $3.99 (20% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 18: Black Friday starts early