Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 18: Early Black Friday deals

Those waiting for the big Black Friday sales to kick off, whether it be from Steam, the Epic Games Store, or GOG.com, I'm sad to report that those aren't live just yet. However, there are a few other retailers that are getting a head start. The Humble Store, Green Man Gaming, and the Ubisoft Store have all launched their Black Friday sales a week early and there are some big titles up for grabs. GMG has New Tales from the Borderlands and PGA Tour 2K23 at their biggest discounts to date, while the Humble Store has a first-time deal on Temtem. The Ubisoft Store has the best from the Ubisoft library and is offering up the original Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell absolutely free!
Over at Steam, you can find the remnants of the Capcom Singles Day sale, as well as a new Bandai Namco Publisher Sale. The Epic Games Store doesn't have a lot of discounts, but it is offering up Evil Dead: The Game, one of 2022's more intriguing releases, totally free to keep forever. Lastly, Gamebillet has Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, just released today, at a whopping 30 percent off with use of a coupon code. (Special thanks to Wario64 for doing God's work and giving us the heads up on that one. We've thrown in his affiliate code on that specific offer as a thank you for making us aware of this awesome deal.)
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack - $23.99 (40% off)
- World of Warcraft: The Anniversary Pack - $79.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Evil Dead: The Game - FREE until 11/24
- Dark Deity - FREE until 11/24
- Rumbleverse Epic Cheerleader Pack - FREE until 11/24
- NARAKA: BLADEPOINT - $9.99 (50% off)
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - $3.99 (90% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of November, select from the following games: The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery, Wolfenstein: The New Order, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Adios, Hypnospace Outlaw, Nanotale: Typing Chronicles, Mutazione, TombStar, Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition, Learning Factory, Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure, The Darkside Detective, Space Hulk Tactics, MudRunner, Calico, Old School Musical, The Wild Eight, Not Tonight, and Family Man. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Sonic Origins [Steam] - $30.79 (23% off)
- Soul Hackers 2 [Steam] - $37.79 (37% off)
- Two Point Campus [Steam] - $31.59 (21% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $36.74 (27% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter [Steam] - $14.69 (27% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $21.59 (64% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $17.39 (71% off)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $14.69 (79% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Fallout 76 - $8.79 (78% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (64% off)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $5.99 (70% off)
Gamebillet
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $34.98 (30% off) (Use coupon code GBMILES19)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $39.38 (21% off)
- Digimon Survive [Steam] - $40.90 (32% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $24.79 (59% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $29.95 (40% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $32.95 (34% off)
- Frostpunk [Steam] - $5.46 (82% off)
- This War of Mine [Steam] - $2.90 (85% off)
Gamersgate
- Bethesda Black Friday Sale
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $20.39 (66% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $16.82 (72% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Steam] - $8.49 (79% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $8.49 (79% off)
- Dishonored 2 [Steam] - $5.09 (83% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $16.99 (66% off)
- More from the Gamersgate Bethesda Black Friday Sale.
- Dune: Spice Wars [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [Steam] - $12.74 (75% off)
- Strange Brigade [Steam] - $3.74 (93% off)
GamesPlanet
- Soul Hackers 2 [Steam] - $34.99 (42% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $33.99 (15% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R [Steam] - $42.49 (15% off)
- Squad [Steam] - $32.99 (34% off)
- Session: Skate Sim [Steam] - $21.00 (47% off)
- Cities: Skylines [Steam] - $8.56 (71% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming! (Must claim before 12/14)
- Bethesda Publisher Sale
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $23.99 (70% off)
- The Evil Within Bundle - $7.49 (70% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the GOG.com Bethesda Publisher Sale.
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- Stardew Valley - $10.04 (33% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $19.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tales of Monkey Island: Complete Season - $2.99 (80% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
- FTL: Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.49 (90% off)
- Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People - $2.99 (80% off)
Green Man Gaming
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Steam/Epic] - $21.59 (46% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 [Steam] - $35.09 (42% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Steam] - $26.10 (56% off)
- Ghostwire Tokyo [Steam] - $20.16 (66% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $29.59 (41% off)
- As Dusk Falls [Steam] - $12.00 (60% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam/Epic] - $27.00 (55% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $25.20 (58% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game [Epic] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Epic] - $27.99 (30% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $41.15 (41% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $16.63 (72% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $17.82 (70% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.49 (55% off)
- Rollerdrome [Steam] - $17.22 (43% off)
- OlliOlli World [Steam] - $15.65 (48% off)
- Riders Republic Deluxe Edition [Ubisoft] - $22.17 (72% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $16.63 (72% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $20.16 (66% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $12.60 (79% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle Collection - $16.63 (72% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $8.40 (79% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $41.16 (71% off)
- Hitman 3 [Steam/Epic] - $21.00 (65% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Steam] - $8.40 (79% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition [Ubisoft] - $25.20 (79% off)
- Tell Me Why [Steam] - $8.00 (60% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $9.24 (92% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $13.86 (87% off)
- Zombie Army Trilogy [Steam] - $4.99 (89% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition [Steam] - $4.44 (89% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $7.20 (93% off)
- Black Friday is around the corner! Check out everything featured in the Green Man Gaming Black Friday Sale.
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of November, you'll receive Hell Let Loose, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition, Roboquest, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice, Eldest Souls, Morbid: The Seven Acolytes, Raji: An Ancient Epic, and UnMetal. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Use the promo code HOLIDAY22 to reduce the cost of your annual membership to $89.
Pay $12 for A Fisherman's Tale, The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets, Shooty Fruity, I Expect You to Die, Car Mechanic Simulator VR, SUPERHOT VR, Sairento VR, The Wizards: Dark Times, Until You Fall, Acron: Attack of the Squirrels, and Cook-Out. These activate on Steam and require a VR headset to play.
Pay $1 for Spacecom and Anomaly Game Collection. Pay more than the average $13.78 to get Tower 57, Beat Cop, and This War of Mine: Complete Edition. Pay $15 or more to also receive Moonlighter Complete Edition, Children of Morta Complete Edition, South of the Circle, and Frostpunk GOTY Edition. These activate on Steam.
- Temtem [Steam] - $35.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $19.99 (20% off)
- Soul Hackers 2 [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Prodeus [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Satisfactory [Steam Early Access] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $24.79 (38% off)
- Hitman 3 [Steam] - $20.99 (65% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $4.94 (67% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition [Steam] - $5.99 (85% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack [Steam] - $15.49 (69% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $17.59 (84% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (60% off)
- Unpacking [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Hollow Knight [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove [Steam] - $20.79 (48% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Descenders [Steam] - $9.99 (60% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Humble Store's Black Friday is going on right now! Find every major deal by publisher:
Ubisoft Store
Get $10 USD in Ubisoft Wallet Rewards when you spend $19.99 USD with your Ubisoft Wallet during the Ubisoft Black Friday Sale.
- Ubisoft Black Friday Sale
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 11/30 @ 7AM PT)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition - $35.00 (65% off)
- Riders Republic - $19.80 (67% off)
- Rabbids Party of Legends - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $16.00 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $19.80 (67% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition - $30.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $15.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $18.00 (70% off)
- For Honor - $6.00 (60% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Black Friday Sale.
Steam
- Capcom Singles Day
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $39.89 (43% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Deluxe Edition - $25.92 (65% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $24.79 (38% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom Singles Day Sale.
- Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC - $19.49 (35% off)
- Digimon Survive - $41.99 (30% off)
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Top Gun Maverick Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Tales of Arise - $23.99 (60% off)
- Scarlet Nexus - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom - $8.99 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $16.49 (85% off)
- More from the Steam Bandai Namco Publisher Sale.
- Sea of Thieves - $19.99 (50% off)
- F1 Manager 2022 - $35.74 (35% off)
- Rollerdrome - $19.79 (34% off)
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - $20.24 (55% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $14.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $29.77 (86% off)
- Earth Defense Force 5 - $20.99 (65% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $29.99 (50% off)
- Unrailed - $4.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/21 @ 1PM PT)
- Oxygen Not Included - $8.49 (66% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
