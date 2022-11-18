Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 18: Early Black Friday deals

Those waiting for the big Black Friday sales to kick off, whether it be from Steam, the Epic Games Store, or GOG.com, I'm sad to report that those aren't live just yet. However, there are a few other retailers that are getting a head start. The Humble Store, Green Man Gaming, and the Ubisoft Store have all launched their Black Friday sales a week early and there are some big titles up for grabs. GMG has New Tales from the Borderlands and PGA Tour 2K23 at their biggest discounts to date, while the Humble Store has a first-time deal on Temtem. The Ubisoft Store has the best from the Ubisoft library and is offering up the original Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell absolutely free!

Over at Steam, you can find the remnants of the Capcom Singles Day sale, as well as a new Bandai Namco Publisher Sale. The Epic Games Store doesn't have a lot of discounts, but it is offering up Evil Dead: The Game, one of 2022's more intriguing releases, totally free to keep forever. Lastly, Gamebillet has Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, just released today, at a whopping 30 percent off with use of a coupon code. (Special thanks to Wario64 for doing God's work and giving us the heads up on that one. We've thrown in his affiliate code on that specific offer as a thank you for making us aware of this awesome deal.)

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of November, select from the following games: The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery, Wolfenstein: The New Order, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Adios, Hypnospace Outlaw, Nanotale: Typing Chronicles, Mutazione, TombStar, Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition, Learning Factory, Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure, The Darkside Detective, Space Hulk Tactics, MudRunner, Calico, Old School Musical, The Wild Eight, Not Tonight, and Family Man. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of November, you'll receive Hell Let Loose, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition, Roboquest, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice, Eldest Souls, Morbid: The Seven Acolytes, Raji: An Ancient Epic, and UnMetal. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Use the promo code HOLIDAY22 to reduce the cost of your annual membership to $89.

Pay $12 for A Fisherman's Tale, The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets, Shooty Fruity, I Expect You to Die, Car Mechanic Simulator VR, SUPERHOT VR, Sairento VR, The Wizards: Dark Times, Until You Fall, Acron: Attack of the Squirrels, and Cook-Out. These activate on Steam and require a VR headset to play.

Pay $1 for Spacecom and Anomaly Game Collection. Pay more than the average $13.78 to get Tower 57, Beat Cop, and This War of Mine: Complete Edition. Pay $15 or more to also receive Moonlighter Complete Edition, Children of Morta Complete Edition, South of the Circle, and Frostpunk GOTY Edition. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Get $10 USD in Ubisoft Wallet Rewards when you spend $19.99 USD with your Ubisoft Wallet during the Ubisoft Black Friday Sale.

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.