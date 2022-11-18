Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is even more spectacular on PC

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was already a technical marvel on the PS5, offering a premium superhero experience to coincide with the launch of Sony’s newest console back in 2020. Following in the footsteps of the original Marvel’s Spider-Man and several other PlayStation games, Miles Morales has made its way to PC with a Steam port from Nixxes. With a suite of new graphical settings to take advantage of, playing Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC is simply… amazing.

Brooklyn’s finest



Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the same game that launched in 2020 regarding narrative and gameplay. With Peter Parker out of town, the responsibility falls on Miles’ shoulders to protect New York. As with all great spidey stories, Miles has to juggle the problems in his every day with the tribulations of being a superhero, and those issues inevitably become intertwined.

Playing through the game for a second time, I was blown away all over again. The story is incredibly heartfelt, and it's impossible not to root for Miles, an arguably more relatable Spider-Man than Peter Parker. The story's emotional weight is anchored by stellar performances from Nadji Jeter and Jasmin Savoy-Brown.

Grippingly gorgeous



The real benefit of having Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC is all of the graphical enhancements that come with it. The game was already stunning on PS5, and the PC port makes it one of the best-looking games I’ve ever played. Whether it was the fully rendered reflections in the glass as I swung past skyscrapers or the dazzling particles coming off of the weapons used by Roxxon soldiers, there was an incredible amount of detail in just about every instance. With the story being set during the winter time, we also get a pretty snowfall in some scenes.

With access to graphics settings like NVIDIA DLSS, DLAA, and Reflex, there are more ways to make the game look beautiful without sacrificing performance. It allowed me to enjoy glorious ray tracing while maintaining a higher framerate than what I experienced on my PlayStation 5.

The only disclaimer here is that your mileage may vary when it comes to quality and performance. While every PS5 can hit the same quality standard, the way Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales looks and feels on your computer will depend on your system specs. I was playing with an RTX 3070 GPU and an Intel i7-9700K CPU and was able to take advantage of all the new settings.

A smaller but notable improvement is being able to play the game with any peripheral you want. While the DualSense is fine, it was awesome getting to play Spider-Man with an Xbox controller.

Be greater



It is a treat to get to experience Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC, whether it’s for the first time or a revisit. Nixxes does a superb job at making it a joy on PC, and the game’s holiday themes make it the perfect game to get you in the spirit. Not only did it renew my excitement for the future of this franchise, but for more PlayStation games to get PC ports down the road.

These impressions are based on a digital Steam code provided by the publisher. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available now on PC, PS4, and PS5.