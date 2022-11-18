Shack Chat: What's your favorite new Scarlet and Violet Pokemon?

Greetings, and welcome to another edition of Shack Chat. You know the weekend is upon us if the Shacknews staff has gathered to share their thoughts on some of the most important (or at least fun) questions in the world of video games. This week, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet released, so it's fitting that our question is directly related to it.

Question: What's your favorite new Scarlet and Violet Pokémon?

As always, please let us know what you think of our answers, but also provide us with your own. Are you playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Do you have a new favorite Pokémon?

Greavard - Ozzie Mejia, Senior Pokémon Master

I'm one of those Pokémon trainers who shoots for power and intimidation above all else. I'm not made of stone, though. When I see this adorable ghost doggo, it makes me want to roll him over and give him all the belly rubs. The problem with that is, if I roll him over, the candle on Greavard's head would light my carpet on fire. I don't have any Water-types to put any accidental fires out.

Maushold - TJ Denzer, isn’t even sure that’s an actual evolution

Mouse Pokémon seem to be Game Freak’s most creative corner of Pokémon design. It’s there we’ve got Rattata, Pikachu, Marill, Pachirisu, Togedemaru, and many more fun designs. However, one of the mice Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is one of the more peculiar designs we’ve seen in my opinion. It starts with Tandemaus, which is just two white mice that are inseparable and must be caught together. They are a duo, but act as one.

What makes it even more funny is Tandemaus’s evolution. Instead of growing larger, developing an aura, growing bristling new appendages or offensive features, Tandemaus evolves into Maushold… in which the only difference is there are more Tandemauses (Tandemice?) in the group. Funnier still is that there’s a completely random element to Maushold in which you may end up with a Maushold of three or four Tandemeeses. The three Tandemaus Maushold is actually rarer. Nonetheless, the implication is clear. The evolution of a Tandemaus is even more regular Tandemice. That’s it. What does that mean? Well, that’s probably not an explanation you’re going to find in a children’s monster collecting game.

Also, their blank faces and beady little eyes and noses are kind of cute and silly.

Lechonk - Blake Morse, Co-EIC

Someone please tell me how you could look at this chonky chonk of a Lechonker and not immediately fall in love. They have a forlorn look in their eyes that reminds me of Eyeore the Donkey from Winnie the Pooh combined with those oh-so-cuddly piggy ears and snout! According to the official website those snoots aren’t just for show either as Lechonks are very good at sniffing out “the most fragrant wild grasses and the richest berries.” Lechonks are also supposed to smell like aromatic herbs. And if there’s one thing I’m always on the lookout for it’s some fragrant grass and herbs! Hmmm… I’m starting to think that maybe Lechonk’s eyes aren’t half-mast because he’s sad or tired. This little piggy definitely has the munchies!

Gimmighoul - Sam Chandler, More like Gimme-that-gold!

Gimmighoul is the clear winner here. What an unusual Pokémon. Is the Pokémon the critter inside the treasure chest or is the Pokémon the chest and the little rascal inside the cute thing to lure you in like some kind of kid-friendly mimic? Looks like this thing is only 5kg, which means there’s not much treasure in there. Might have to collect a few.

Klawf - Bill Lavoy, Hitman, Not a Pokémon

Obviously I’m going to choose a Rock Type Pokémon as my favorite, but my selection was purely made by browsing a bunch of images and choosing a crab because crabs are cool. Klawf is 4’3”, though, so I’m a bit concerned about getting too close to a crab of that size. Apparently Klawf’s claws can grow back if one is lost in battle, and they are considered a valuable cooking ingredient. Good thing I don’t eat crab.

Armarouge - Dennis White Jr.,

I think that Armarouge’s design is pretty clean. It looks like it will literally throw hands and a few flaming roundhouse kicks. Fire and psychic is a pretty strong combo. I also like that this is an honorable Pokémon that will challenge stronger creatures straight up. The armor gives me Mega Man boss vibes. This one has literal firepower and the idea of a 4’11 Pokémon unleashing hell with psychic projectiles like a Firestarter homage makes me extremely hype.

Ceruledge - Donovan Erskine, Paldea’s finest

A bunch of Game Freak designers locked themselves in a room for 48 hours and forced themselves to come up with the coolest-looking Pokémon imaginable. Ceruledge was the result. This Fire-Ghost creature single-handedly sold me on Pokémon Violet. Yes, it kind of looks like a Mega Man form, but it’s sick. It has twin blades for hands and a suit of armor built into its body. What’s more, its signature move, Bitter Blade, is a physical Fire-Type attack that seeps HP from the opponent. Dope.

Farigiraf - Steve Tyminski, Chain Chomp Giraffe for the win!

What is my favorite Pokémon from the Paldea region/Scarlet and Violet? This is a tough question as there are two that caught my eye. I knew Fuecoco was going to be my starter from the first time the Pokémon Company revealed it. A crocodile that can breathe fire, what’s not to like? Then they decided to give Girafarig an evolution, Farigiraf. This Pokémon speaks to me as I use a Chain Chomp as part of my personal Twitch/Youtube logo. It’s a giraffe wearing a Chain Chomp as a space helmet, I’m sold. Its name stays a palindrome through evolution and that’s cool too!

What about you? What is your favorite new Pokémon from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Let us know in the Chatty comments below.