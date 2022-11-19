Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - November 19, 2022

Let's get into the Saturday fun with a fresh Weekend Discussion!
Dennis White
The weekend is here and so is the time to double check those holiday travel plans. But in the meantime, how about you join me for Weekend Discussion?

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are out now and Donovan had plenty to say about this one. Check out the video review narrated by our own Greg Burke.

And Now...The Internet

The new Sonic show is hitting Netflix next month and it looks like fun. What do you think?

Happy belated birthday to one of the GOATS in the FGC, Justin Wong. Of course, this man continues to amaze us. Here's a fresh example.

Twitter hasn't burned down yet so I figured I'd show off how good Ken looks here. It seems like they are really trying to give him some shine in Street Fighter 6 especially when it comes to the story where he is on the run as a fugitive, apparently. 

Got to love John Romero doing big things for the fans haha.

I'm really happy to see the diversity in nominees for best accessibility this year at The Game Awards.

I love Elden Ring, of course, and a lot of the Soulsborne titles. I've been trying to join the halls of Team Hitless myself in the past so it's aweomse to see another God Run completed. What's the God Run? It's when a player beats every single Soulsborne title created by From Software consecutively without taking a single hit from an enemy. Twitch content creator and No-Hit Runner Dinossindgeil pulled it off! 

Like always, I like to try to end on a good note and it's amazing to see Laya DeLeon Hayes reminiscing on her experience bringing Angrboda to life in God of War: Ragnarok. It's been almost 2 years since she was revealed in the early trailer for the game and the harassment coming from racist gamers was out of control. It makes me happy to see her name attached to a game that will be in a ton of Game of the Year conversations, including ours here at Shacknews.

Weekend Vibes

I have been sleeping on Smino and he delivered something special here with a killer feature from J. Cole. 

I'm always have a soft spot for Kaytranada production and PinkPantheress seems to be in her bag with the 2 minute vibes. There's also a nice interview with the duo.

And that's all for this week folks! We are less than a week from the holiday and I hope you all get some sweet deals after snagging a slice of sweet potato pie. If you have a few days off work, its also a great time to lounge on the couch and get in those swipes in Shackpets! See you all next week.

Community Manager
Denny is the current Social Media & Community Lead for Shacknews. He loves to be part of the conversation with readers and the gaming community as a whole. Denny is very passionate about making the game industry and associated media spaces more inclusive. He's also a huge fan of fighting games, hosting live tournament events with some fun color commentary. When he’s not gaming, you can find him diving into the discount comics bin or enjoying a horror movie with the lights off. He’s also been a content creator on Twitch since 2015 and has spoken live at Twitchcon, C2E2, and several other events along with providing D&I consulting for up and coming brands in gaming. 

