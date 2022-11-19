Weekend Discussion - November 19, 2022

The weekend is here and so is the time to double check those holiday travel plans. But in the meantime, how about you join me for Weekend Discussion?

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are out now and Donovan had plenty to say about this one. Check out the video review narrated by our own Greg Burke.

And Now...The Internet

The new Sonic show is hitting Netflix next month and it looks like fun. What do you think?

Happy belated birthday to one of the GOATS in the FGC, Justin Wong. Of course, this man continues to amaze us. Here's a fresh example.

Y’all thought you can ruin my bday today. Nope I am unparryable today pic.twitter.com/i1oZXVK7B7 — Justin Wong (@JWonggg) November 16, 2022

Twitter hasn't burned down yet so I figured I'd show off how good Ken looks here. It seems like they are really trying to give him some shine in Street Fighter 6 especially when it comes to the story where he is on the run as a fugitive, apparently.

Ken's classic costume celebrates his look from the earlier games in the Street Fighter series with his trademark flaming red gi. 🔥



The black belt on his waist from this costume is wrapped around his arm in his #StreetFighter6 design! pic.twitter.com/ttq3aShJjo — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) November 15, 2022

Got to love John Romero doing big things for the fans haha.

We present our new favourite signed item. pic.twitter.com/K5ziu5r52d — Romero Games Ltd. (@romerogamesltd) November 14, 2022

I'm really happy to see the diversity in nominees for best accessibility this year at The Game Awards.

I love Elden Ring, of course, and a lot of the Soulsborne titles. I've been trying to join the halls of Team Hitless myself in the past so it's aweomse to see another God Run completed. What's the God Run? It's when a player beats every single Soulsborne title created by From Software consecutively without taking a single hit from an enemy. Twitch content creator and No-Hit Runner Dinossindgeil pulled it off!

Holy frick. Twitch streamer @dinossindgeil has done something never seen before. The PERFECT Any% No Hit Run of 7 different games... back to back



Demon's Souls, Dark Souls 1, 2, & 3, Bloodborne, Sekiro and Elden Ring, if you get hit, you restart them all... wtf pic.twitter.com/0wlWFgEeTv — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) November 14, 2022

We've done it!

120 DAYS! 7 GAMES! NO HITS!

SoulsbornekiroRING No Hit Run! ✅

Thank you all so much for watching today.

Thanks for everything. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XBNaM2M4t4 — Nico (@dinossindgeil) November 14, 2022

Like always, I like to try to end on a good note and it's amazing to see Laya DeLeon Hayes reminiscing on her experience bringing Angrboda to life in God of War: Ragnarok. It's been almost 2 years since she was revealed in the early trailer for the game and the harassment coming from racist gamers was out of control. It makes me happy to see her name attached to a game that will be in a ton of Game of the Year conversations, including ours here at Shacknews.

one week of #GodofWarRagnarok here’s some bts from the motion capture! 3 1/2 years in this #GOW world and seeing all the love for, not only #Angrboda, but every aspect of this game has meant so much. thank you for all the kind words this week!🫀(last photo is from my first day) pic.twitter.com/y37aGgQuh7 — Laya DeLeon Hayes (@layahayes) November 17, 2022

Weekend Vibes

I have been sleeping on Smino and he delivered something special here with a killer feature from J. Cole.

I'm always have a soft spot for Kaytranada production and PinkPantheress seems to be in her bag with the 2 minute vibes. There's also a nice interview with the duo.

And that's all for this week folks! We are less than a week from the holiday and I hope you all get some sweet deals after snagging a slice of sweet potato pie. If you have a few days off work, its also a great time to lounge on the couch and get in those swipes in Shackpets! See you all next week.