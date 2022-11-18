NVIDIA addresses RTX 4090 GPU adapter issues Nvidia has released a statement addressing issues with the RTX 4090 GPU.

The RTX 4090 is the high-end model of NVIDIA’s latest line of GPUs. While the graphics card offers some serious power, it’s not without its drawbacks. There have been reports of melting cables, causing serious concerns for current owners. It’s become a big enough matter that NVIDIA has released a statement on the faulty cables.

NVIDIA shared a statement on its support website to address the issues surrounding the adapter on the RTX 4090 GPU. It’s here that the company states that the issue may be a result of the adapter not being properly plugged into the motherboard.

Our findings to date suggest that a common issue is that connectors are not fully plugged into the graphics card. To help ensure the connector is secure we recommend plugging the power dongle into the graphics card first to ensure it’s firmly and evenly plugged in, before plugging the graphics card into the motherboard.

The post features images demonstrating what the card looks like when it's properly plugged in versus when it isn’t. NVIDIA also confirms that it’s actively “investigating additional ways to ensure that the connector is secure before powering on the graphics card,” and has confirmed at least 50 cases globally. Although the post doesn’t specify that adapters are melting, that’s the issue plaguing several RTX 4090 owners, as highlighted by Gamers Nexus on YouTube. It’s a concerning issue that hopefully gets cleared up quickly. For future updates on the matter, be sure to bookmark our NVIDIA topic page.