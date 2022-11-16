Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Musk issues ultimatum to remaining Twitter staff to commit or leave with severance

Elon Musk sent out an email that all Twitter employees must respond to, committing to a 'hardcore' Twitter operation or resigning with severance.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Susan Walsh / AP
33

Twitter has been a spectacle since Elon Musk was forced into completing the $44 billion deal that put him in ownership of it. In the wake of that takeover, Musk has turned the company inside out, laying off thousands of employees, removing leadership, and even firing tech staff for perceived as critical of his new direction with the company. Now, it seems those still working at Twitter have a choice to make: Commit to “hardcore” work on Twitter or take severance and leave the company, and all employees must make their decisions this week.

Elon Musk reportedly sent out an email putting the above decision on the table for all Twitter employees, as reported by the Washington Post. The email was sent at around midnight on November 16, 2022, and linked to an online form in which all staff was asked to submit their choice.

“If you are sure that you want to be part of the new Twitter, please click yes on the link below,” Musk said in the email. “[Twitter] will need to be extremely hardcore. This will mean working long hours at high intensity,” he said. “Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.

Twitter Blue
Elon Musk's email ultimatum to staff comes as the company delays Twitter Blue verification amid chaos and controversy inside and out the company.
Source: Image via Twitter

This email comes amid chaotic times within the Twitter workforce. Elon Musk had already moved to lay off thousands of Twitter employees shortly after taking over the company. Additionally, the CISO, Chief Privacy Officer and Chief Compliance Officer also resigned in the wake of Elon Musk’s moves with the company. Even Twitter Head of Trust and Safety Yoel Roth quit the company after having been initially supportive and optimistic that Twitter would be in a better place after matters settled from the transition to Musk’s leadership.

It's also very possible that at this point, Elon Musk is trying to cover himself and remove liability on further firings after the last round of layoffs brought about a possible class-action lawsuit in California and could be followed by further legal action in other regions affected by Elon Musk’s firings. With his decision to cut remote work and force employees to return to offices, it’s likely that a large portion of further Twitter staff will simply be forced to leave the company.

With more tangles in the system such as the delay of Twitter Blue verification, the situation under Elon Musk’s Twitter continues to look like it will get more complicated before it shows any sign of smoothing out. Stay tuned as we continue to follow with further updates.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

    November 16, 2022 7:26 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Musk issues ultimatum to remaining Twitter staff to commit or leave with severance

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 16, 2022 5:57 AM

      Elon Musk just sent an email to all staff outlining "Twitter 2.0", writing it will"need to be extremely hardcore". Long hours, high intensity.

      People need to click "yes" to confirm being part of this by 5pm ET tomorrow, else they get 3 months severance. More details:

      https://twitter.com/GergelyOrosz/status/1592801188277538818


      Leadership!

      • aethyr legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        November 16, 2022 6:00 AM

        Seems like he wants to get staff into the hundreds? Like 90% reduction?

        • Cloud of Darkness
          reply
          November 16, 2022 6:05 AM

          He just reduced revenue by 90% so I guess he has to.

        • gooblerampling
          reply
          November 16, 2022 7:24 AM

          Probably thinks he can whittle it down to a core of very intense Musk-lovers. Surely there are a handful of those worshipful oddballs there.

      • riptyde legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 16, 2022 6:10 AM

        Great point w/r/t wanting to drive a startup mentality, but for employees without startup-level equity stakes.

        I hope the good engineers drop Twitter like a bad habit rather than subjecting themselves to this. There are always good companies hiring for talented software engineers.

        • FunkytownP legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          November 16, 2022 6:51 AM

          I’m sure the best left prior to the deal even going through.

        • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          November 16, 2022 8:03 AM

          He fired someone on the GraphQL steering board. The good ones are gone.

      • SNPL-WLF
        reply
        November 16, 2022 6:11 AM

        Musk is being paid hundreds of millions of dollars yearly to come up with these genius 420 IQ thoughts

        rich people really are better than you and me, and they deserve more speech and more political capital and more opportunity

      • Kub666 legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 16, 2022 6:18 AM

        It baffles me that it is legal to just make people work more than 40 hours a week in a Western country. "Work 12 hours daily or you're fired" is just straight illegal in most if not all of Europe, I think. You can work overtime if you want but it is regulated to assure you have sufficient time to rest. Fix your shit America.

        • SNPL-WLF
          reply
          November 16, 2022 6:30 AM

          old people who have never been fed to the corporate grinder believe in bootstraps Fox News lies and will continue to vote R and prevent change

        • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          November 16, 2022 6:35 AM

          The linked twitter thread mentions this might be a way to get rid of staff in the EU who actually have decent worker rights. Elon seems to think the entire world works at will

          • nodebug legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            November 16, 2022 8:05 AM

            You can't force people to do something outside of their signed contract, especially in Europe, no idea how that works over in the U.S.A. If their working contract states 40hrs then they would need to sign a new contract or their positions made redundant which would see them get a payout.

        • fragasm legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          November 16, 2022 7:45 AM

          We can’t fix it until all boomers are dead.

      • bill crystals legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        November 16, 2022 6:28 AM

        Does not seem legal, or like it should be legal. Something about Musk and this whole ordeal really reminds me of turn of the century robber barons.

      • hostwiththemost
        reply
        November 16, 2022 6:44 AM

        Read the room Elon. Fucking idiot.

      • alnya legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        November 16, 2022 6:53 AM

        Everyone should quit. Strike. Unionise.

        • JohnnyDanger legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          November 16, 2022 7:01 AM

          A union at twitter would be fucking awesome right now

          • Ride-My-Rocket legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            November 16, 2022 7:43 AM

            Could you imagine if every single Twitter employee joined a union?

      • Amusatron mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 16, 2022 7:00 AM

        https://i.imgflip.com/70zoak.jpg

      • Creepin_Jeezus legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 16, 2022 7:03 AM

        Why does it need to be extremely hardcore? Why not just actually project manage with a real schedule with reasonable work hours.

        Amateur, toxic bullshit.

        • Maddog_Delphi97 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          November 16, 2022 7:06 AM

          Maybe Elon made a bet with another billionaire that he could drive away every single employee by the end of November.

      • caveatemptor legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        November 16, 2022 7:08 AM

        I truly don't wish unemployment on anyone at Twitter but I'd really like that man to face actual, consequential failure.

      • mindmann legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 16, 2022 7:19 AM

        God I'd be so bitter if I worked there right now. I can't imagine how morale must be.

        Just seeing your CEO shit all over the work you've done, instate draconian work culture, and disparage all of your coworkers (after firing half of them).

        • gooblerampling
          reply
          November 16, 2022 7:22 AM

          The perfect time to just quietly coast while prepping to leave. "Sure, I'll be in the office for extra hours (working on refreshing my resume)."

        • Omaha legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          November 16, 2022 7:23 AM

          The problem is you'll still have the people that will throw their lives at it because it IS Musk. Just like there are people that believe Trump is a genius and will follow him to any end, there are people that believe Musk is a genius and will do absolutely anything to be on his team.

          • mindmann legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            November 16, 2022 7:25 AM

            I'm sure you do. And there are a lot of those folks.

            But how many of them worked at Twitter? And how many folks either aren't into that "hardcore" culture or just dislike what Musk is doing?

            It's a huge culture shift.

            • FrayLo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              November 16, 2022 8:08 AM

              Excuse me, it’s going to be EXTREMELY hardcore.

          • Ride-My-Rocket legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            November 16, 2022 7:45 AM

            I'm fine with those people staying and working their asses off for a boss that clearly doesn't value the work that they do. There's always going to be a few of those corporate-hero types who love to be ground into dust. But I hope everyone else there finds a better alternative role elsewhere & leaves for it immediately.

          • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            November 16, 2022 7:47 AM

            Also people might be really attached to their career's and what they built at Twitter. Not everyone who stays is doing it for Elon.

          • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            November 16, 2022 8:31 AM

            Not at Twitter. People can do that if they think they're working towards a better future in some way, but you can't sell that with Twitter the way you can at Tesla or SpaceX.

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 16, 2022 7:20 AM

        Why does it have to be so fast and brutal? It's a private company now, so there's no quarterly pressure.

        • kikilupo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          November 16, 2022 7:24 AM

          Elon owes money to rich people and if you fuck up rich peoples money then you go to jail.

          • phate81 legacy 10 years
            reply
            November 16, 2022 7:26 AM

            Yeah. This is all about paying off the huge debt he incurred buying the company.

            • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              November 16, 2022 7:28 AM

              It's obvious he had no plan prior to making the purchase. And it seems like - and I'm not a billionaire or business owner - but it seems like that taking his time to learn the company and understand its structure and issues (deeply), would probably pay off over time, and possibly even get to profitability faster than slash & burn.

          • dkrulz legacy 10 years
            reply
            November 16, 2022 7:31 AM

            If only that was true. Donald Trump would be serving a life sentence and would never have been president.

          • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            November 16, 2022 8:06 AM

            He’s already fucked it up. They can’t even sell the debt because they think Elon will default.

          • Halen legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            November 16, 2022 8:09 AM

            It's too late for that already, this will not fix

        • baconisgod legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 16, 2022 8:29 AM

          He's like a kid who just got a new toy for Christmas. He wants to play with it.

      • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        November 16, 2022 7:21 AM

        Take the severance. I don’t think it had 3 months left

      • someWayne legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 16, 2022 7:23 AM

        I told you I was hardcore.

      • u sir name legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 16, 2022 7:24 AM

        Please everyone quit, I've always wanted to witness a $44 BILLION dirty diaper fire.

      • jimvolk legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        November 16, 2022 7:25 AM

        Hopefully everyone clicks no.

      • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 16, 2022 7:26 AM

        There's no doubt that I'd take that severance with how things are going over there.

      • voodooraze legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 16, 2022 7:31 AM

        He's gonna run it into the ground and be screwed because he has to pay back all those loans. Idiot.

      • Flynn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 16, 2022 7:38 AM

        oh well if its extremely hardcore then it will definitely succeed

      • corey legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 16, 2022 7:40 AM

        Unless there is promise of significant equity or huge bonuses for sticking through the whole thing it seems like such a no brainer to leave at this point.

        • Ride-My-Rocket legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          November 16, 2022 7:44 AM

          Seems like the main reason for staying is the broader job market. But yeah, if an employee can find another company to move horizontally to, it's a no-brainer.

          • corey legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            November 16, 2022 8:46 AM

            i'd rather work at mcdonalds than twitter at this point

        • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          November 16, 2022 8:53 AM

          Considering he took the company private (right?) and there is no stock equity to be had, that first one's off the table.

          • corey legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            November 16, 2022 9:07 AM

            Just because it's private doesn't mean there isn't stock, it's just not publicly traded. I've been accumulating stock options for a few years and my employer is a private company.

          • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            November 16, 2022 10:11 AM

            He just mentioned the other day they’d be giving stock like SpaceX does

            • evildanish legacy 10 years
              reply
              November 16, 2022 10:37 AM

              “Hey guys, we might go bankrupt. Have some stock!”

      • ChibiJosh legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        November 16, 2022 7:48 AM

        Elon's going to be left with an engineering team in the hundreds whose primary qualification is that they're his fans. He's going to try to stitch together the remnants of a dozen divisions to accomplish work that probably would have been a multi-year effort at pre-merger staffing levels.

        • deathofrats legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          November 16, 2022 8:09 AM

          the problem arises when there are people who rely on working to keep their visas..those people are essentually forced to stick with this asshole

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        November 16, 2022 8:50 AM

        That's the sort of thing that's normal when you're a shoestring startup with people working for sweat equity to build something that doesn't exist. Not something you expect at a company that's the market leader (for Twitter-like services) and has been doing it for 16 years.

        Like I have no doubt Jack Dorsey and the other guys pulled some crazy long hours. They have long since cashed out.

      • Beaginator legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 16, 2022 9:10 AM

        What would happen to someone who was on vacation this week? They just come back and see they're fired because they didn't click a link?

        • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          November 16, 2022 9:28 AM

          Obviously they're not dedicated enough to the cause if they're not checking their email while on vacation. See ya later lazy bones!

        • corey legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          November 16, 2022 9:32 AM

          Everyone who didn't cancel their vacations were already fired

      • jayacheess legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        November 16, 2022 9:33 AM

        "Long hours, high intensity." - does that mean you get paid overtime? If not, why would you give a shit about this? You're not working on rockets.

    • burningpantsman legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 16, 2022 7:48 AM

      Musk acts like he is changing the world when is really just another degenerate rich person

    • Visceral Monkey legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 16, 2022 7:55 AM

      It's clear he needs attention just as much as trump. Everything he does at this point is just to draw attention to himself, it's like oxygen to him.

    • Amusatron mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 16, 2022 8:05 AM

      I feel like him being there at the ground floor for Tesla, SpaceX, etc. is why his insanity has gone unchecked so far — it's simply woven into the fabric of his cult of personality, and perhaps it's why he thinks it's a successful formula.

      What he's running into now is the conflict of another cult of personality, Jack Dorsey's, where his version of insanity went unchecked (relatively speaking), and the reckoning is going to be very hard for him to surrender to and process.

    • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 16, 2022 8:07 AM

      take the severance and gtfo. what a shit-show

    • Halen legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 16, 2022 8:12 AM

      He's so dumb thinking people who were passionate about rockets and self-driving electric cars are the norm with engineers. No one wants to give up their lives for a social media platform.

    • ThrillKill legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 16, 2022 8:27 AM

      Someone has overestimated the intersection of highly skilled employees vs employees willing to sacrifice their personal time for the god emperor.

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 16, 2022 8:29 AM

        "I sleep in the office and work every waking hour so obviously these employees should be willing to do the same" says man worth more than any other person on Earth

        • CountGermain
          reply
          November 16, 2022 8:36 AM

          Anecdotal but I knew a few folks that applied to work at SpaceX back in the day and it turns out there was a ton of engineers that just burned out because Elon was huge on stuff like mandatory overtime and not allowing vacations. This “hardcore” gimmick is him trying to squeeze as much productivity out of Twitter’s remaining labor force.

      • Arcanum legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        November 16, 2022 8:56 AM

        Especially in this job market, and working on a project that, honestly, probably isn't going to be all that exciting or interesting.

    • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 16, 2022 8:35 AM

      https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/nov/14/tesla-texas-construction-workers-gigafactory-lawsuit-labor-violations

      Amid accusations of constant hazards and onsite accidents, one worker said his bosses at an unnamed subcontractor falsified credentials instead of actually providing him and others with required job training involving education about health, safety, and workers’ rights – including the right to refuse dangerous work.

      Other whistleblowers are reporting what they describe as wage theft and say they weren’t paid at all or didn’t receive proper overtime compensation for their work on the hi-tech facility.

      “Nobody deserves what happened in the gigafactory to happen to them, or their family members, or whomever,” Victor, a worker who asked the Guardian to withhold his last name out of fear of retaliation, said in an exclusive interview about working conditions, adding: “I don’t think it was humane.”

      Shocking - "move fast and break stuff" also applies to human beings.

    • mojoald mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 16, 2022 9:02 AM

      Counter point:
      Elon: "The consent decree was made under duress. An agreement made under duress, is not valid, as a foundation of law."

      "Are you trained as a lawyer?"

      "I have some familiarity with the legal system. If you're in enough law suits, you pick up a few things along the way."

      /50

      https://twitter.com/chancery_daily/status/1592901983325028353

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 16, 2022 9:03 AM

        The transitive genius property at work again. He's now a lawyer.

      • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        November 16, 2022 9:11 AM

        He’s going to fuck around and find out.

    • phate81 legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 16, 2022 9:08 AM

      Elon should buy Facebook next

      Or Ticket Master

      • ughhhhhhh legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 16, 2022 10:06 AM

        Ticket Master is already pretty hardcore tbh

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 16, 2022 9:30 AM

      The silver lining to this is they're giving people who weren't part of the initial layoff wave a chance to get out with severance.

      It should be opt-in, not opt-out, but clearly that wouldn't align with how this shitshow is being run so it's not surprising

    • Zek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 16, 2022 9:31 AM

      Seems like an incredible deal, the ability to walk away from a train wreck like this with severance? I just don't see how Twitter is going to survive it.

      • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 16, 2022 10:12 AM

        Yeah what’s the estimate for how many people taking this deal? Twitter is already operating well below 50% of past full staffing including contractors. This could take them down to like 20%

    • AllYourBase legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 16, 2022 10:37 AM

      Twitter is not tesla or SpaceX. People are passionate and would do this for companies putting cutting edge technology out there. Who would kill themselves for a dime a dozen social media comps y

