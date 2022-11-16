Musk issues ultimatum to remaining Twitter staff to commit or leave with severance
Elon Musk sent out an email that all Twitter employees must respond to, committing to a 'hardcore' Twitter operation or resigning with severance.
Twitter has been a spectacle since Elon Musk was forced into completing the $44 billion deal that put him in ownership of it. In the wake of that takeover, Musk has turned the company inside out, laying off thousands of employees, removing leadership, and even firing tech staff for perceived as critical of his new direction with the company. Now, it seems those still working at Twitter have a choice to make: Commit to “hardcore” work on Twitter or take severance and leave the company, and all employees must make their decisions this week.
Elon Musk reportedly sent out an email putting the above decision on the table for all Twitter employees, as reported by the Washington Post. The email was sent at around midnight on November 16, 2022, and linked to an online form in which all staff was asked to submit their choice.
“If you are sure that you want to be part of the new Twitter, please click yes on the link below,” Musk said in the email. “[Twitter] will need to be extremely hardcore. This will mean working long hours at high intensity,” he said. “Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.
This email comes amid chaotic times within the Twitter workforce. Elon Musk had already moved to lay off thousands of Twitter employees shortly after taking over the company. Additionally, the CISO, Chief Privacy Officer and Chief Compliance Officer also resigned in the wake of Elon Musk’s moves with the company. Even Twitter Head of Trust and Safety Yoel Roth quit the company after having been initially supportive and optimistic that Twitter would be in a better place after matters settled from the transition to Musk’s leadership.
It's also very possible that at this point, Elon Musk is trying to cover himself and remove liability on further firings after the last round of layoffs brought about a possible class-action lawsuit in California and could be followed by further legal action in other regions affected by Elon Musk’s firings. With his decision to cut remote work and force employees to return to offices, it’s likely that a large portion of further Twitter staff will simply be forced to leave the company.
With more tangles in the system such as the delay of Twitter Blue verification, the situation under Elon Musk’s Twitter continues to look like it will get more complicated before it shows any sign of smoothing out. Stay tuned as we continue to follow with further updates.
Leadership!
It baffles me that it is legal to just make people work more than 40 hours a week in a Western country. "Work 12 hours daily or you're fired" is just straight illegal in most if not all of Europe, I think. You can work overtime if you want but it is regulated to assure you have sufficient time to rest. Fix your shit America.
to be fairr EST is bEST
I'm fine with those people staying and working their asses off for a boss that clearly doesn't value the work that they do. There's always going to be a few of those corporate-hero types who love to be ground into dust. But I hope everyone else there finds a better alternative role elsewhere & leaves for it immediately.
It's obvious he had no plan prior to making the purchase. And it seems like - and I'm not a billionaire or business owner - but it seems like that taking his time to learn the company and understand its structure and issues (deeply), would probably pay off over time, and possibly even get to profitability faster than slash & burn.
That's the sort of thing that's normal when you're a shoestring startup with people working for sweat equity to build something that doesn't exist. Not something you expect at a company that's the market leader (for Twitter-like services) and has been doing it for 16 years.
Like I have no doubt Jack Dorsey and the other guys pulled some crazy long hours. They have long since cashed out.
I feel like him being there at the ground floor for Tesla, SpaceX, etc. is why his insanity has gone unchecked so far — it's simply woven into the fabric of his cult of personality, and perhaps it's why he thinks it's a successful formula.
What he's running into now is the conflict of another cult of personality, Jack Dorsey's, where his version of insanity went unchecked (relatively speaking), and the reckoning is going to be very hard for him to surrender to and process.
Anecdotal but I knew a few folks that applied to work at SpaceX back in the day and it turns out there was a ton of engineers that just burned out because Elon was huge on stuff like mandatory overtime and not allowing vacations. This “hardcore” gimmick is him trying to squeeze as much productivity out of Twitter’s remaining labor force.
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/nov/14/tesla-texas-construction-workers-gigafactory-lawsuit-labor-violations
Amid accusations of constant hazards and onsite accidents, one worker said his bosses at an unnamed subcontractor falsified credentials instead of actually providing him and others with required job training involving education about health, safety, and workers’ rights – including the right to refuse dangerous work.
Other whistleblowers are reporting what they describe as wage theft and say they weren’t paid at all or didn’t receive proper overtime compensation for their work on the hi-tech facility.
“Nobody deserves what happened in the gigafactory to happen to them, or their family members, or whomever,” Victor, a worker who asked the Guardian to withhold his last name out of fear of retaliation, said in an exclusive interview about working conditions, adding: “I don’t think it was humane.”
Shocking - "move fast and break stuff" also applies to human beings.
Counter point:
Elon: "The consent decree was made under duress. An agreement made under duress, is not valid, as a foundation of law."
"Are you trained as a lawyer?"
"I have some familiarity with the legal system. If you're in enough law suits, you pick up a few things along the way."
/50
https://twitter.com/chancery_daily/status/1592901983325028353
