NVIDIA (NVDA) Q3 2023 earnings results beat revenue estimates, miss EPS expectations

NVIDIA (NVDA) has released its latest earnings report, showing that it beat on revenue but missed EPS expectations.
Donovan Erskine
1

NVIDIA (NVDA) is out with its earnings report for Q3 2023. In the report, the company details how it performed financially over the past few months. Coming off the launch of a new batch of graphics cards, NVIDIA beat its revenue expectation, but fell short in regard to EPS.

The NVIDIA (NVDA) Q3 2023 earnings report was shared on November 16, 2022. The report shares that the company made $5.93 billion in revenue for the quarter. This comes in just above the $5.8 billion expectation. NVIDIA also brought in $0.58 in earnings per share. This misses the expectation of $0.69. Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, provided a statement in the earnings report.

Taking a closer look at the report, we can see that NVIDIA’s (NVDA) data center revenue was $3.83 billion, a 31% increase from last year. This gave the company’s overall revenue a big enough bump to beat expectations.

In after-hours trading, NVIDIA (NVDA) stock began to fall before sharply rising to a daily high of $164.24. For more financial news out of NVIDIA and other top gaming tech companies, Shacknews has what you need.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

