NVIDIA (NVDA) Q3 2023 earnings results beat revenue estimates, miss EPS expectations NVIDIA (NVDA) has released its latest earnings report, showing that it beat on revenue but missed EPS expectations.

NVIDIA (NVDA) is out with its earnings report for Q3 2023. In the report, the company details how it performed financially over the past few months. Coming off the launch of a new batch of graphics cards, NVIDIA beat its revenue expectation, but fell short in regard to EPS.

The NVIDIA (NVDA) Q3 2023 earnings report was shared on November 16, 2022. The report shares that the company made $5.93 billion in revenue for the quarter. This comes in just above the $5.8 billion expectation. NVIDIA also brought in $0.58 in earnings per share. This misses the expectation of $0.69. Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, provided a statement in the earnings report.

We are quickly adapting to the macro environment, correcting inventory levels and paving the way for new products. The ramp of our new platforms ― Ada Lovelace RTX graphics, Hopper AI computing, BlueField and Quantum networking, Orin for autonomous vehicles and robotics, and Omniverse ― is off to a great start and forms the foundation of our next phase of growth.

NVIDIA’s pioneering work in accelerated computing is more vital than ever. Limited by physics, general purpose computing has slowed to a crawl, just as AI demands more computing. Accelerated computing lets companies achieve orders-of-magnitude increases in productivity while saving money and the environment.

Taking a closer look at the report, we can see that NVIDIA’s (NVDA) data center revenue was $3.83 billion, a 31% increase from last year. This gave the company’s overall revenue a big enough bump to beat expectations.

In after-hours trading, NVIDIA (NVDA) stock began to fall before sharply rising to a daily high of $164.24. For more financial news out of NVIDIA and other top gaming tech companies, Shacknews has what you need.