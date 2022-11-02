PlayStation VR2 gets February 2023 launch date & pricing Pre-orders for the PSVR2 will open this November ahead of the device's launch next year.

Sony is finally ready to take the lid off of its latest VR foray. The PlayStation VR2 has been in development for quite some time, teasing features and upgrades over its predecessor. Now we finally know when it’s coming out and what it will cost. The PSVR2 just got a launch date set in February 2023, as well as a retail price reveal. What’s more, pre-orders begin this month.

Sony revealed all of the important details for the PSVR2’s launch in a PlayStation Blog post on November 2, 2022. According to the post, the PlayStation VR2 headset is set to launch on February 22, 2023. It will retail at a starting price of $549.99 USD. Finally, pre-orders will open for the PSVR2 on November 15, 2022. That $550 price tag gets you the headset, the two new PSVR2 DualSense controllers, and the single cable that connects the device to the PlayStation 5.

Source: Sony

The launch of the PlayStation VR2 has been a long time coming. We’ve been seeing hints and teases of what PlayStation’s new HMD can do through various patent filings. However, it was officially announced near the beginning of 2022 after presumably being in development for quite a long time. Issues with COVID-19 and manufacturing supplies delayed the device, but it seems it’s finally on track for a launch.

With games like Horizon Call of the Mountain VR already confirmed for the PSVR2, it will be interesting to see what else is in store for the device. Stay tuned for more details as we move towards its February 2023 launch date.