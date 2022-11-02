PlayStation VR2 gets February 2023 launch date & pricing
Pre-orders for the PSVR2 will open this November ahead of the device's launch next year.
Sony is finally ready to take the lid off of its latest VR foray. The PlayStation VR2 has been in development for quite some time, teasing features and upgrades over its predecessor. Now we finally know when it’s coming out and what it will cost. The PSVR2 just got a launch date set in February 2023, as well as a retail price reveal. What’s more, pre-orders begin this month.
Sony revealed all of the important details for the PSVR2’s launch in a PlayStation Blog post on November 2, 2022. According to the post, the PlayStation VR2 headset is set to launch on February 22, 2023. It will retail at a starting price of $549.99 USD. Finally, pre-orders will open for the PSVR2 on November 15, 2022. That $550 price tag gets you the headset, the two new PSVR2 DualSense controllers, and the single cable that connects the device to the PlayStation 5.
The launch of the PlayStation VR2 has been a long time coming. We’ve been seeing hints and teases of what PlayStation’s new HMD can do through various patent filings. However, it was officially announced near the beginning of 2022 after presumably being in development for quite a long time. Issues with COVID-19 and manufacturing supplies delayed the device, but it seems it’s finally on track for a launch.
With games like Horizon Call of the Mountain VR already confirmed for the PSVR2, it will be interesting to see what else is in store for the device. Stay tuned for more details as we move towards its February 2023 launch date.
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, PlayStation VR2 gets February 2023 launch date & pricing
-
PSVR2 launches February 2023, preorders on November 15th
https://blog.playstation.com/2022/11/02/playstation-vr2-launches-in-february-at-549-99/
549,99 USD
599,99 EUR
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
New games announced, such as The Dark Pictures: Switchback (!)
https://blog.playstation.com/2022/11/02/11-new-ps-vr2-games-announced-the-dark-pictures-switchback-vr-cities-vr-enhanced-edition-crossfire-sierra-squad-and-more/
-
-
This one seems decent
https://youtu.be/tUFdhak4p3k
-
-
-
-
-
-
Just your GPU costs as much as one of them - it's unrealistic to expect them to compete with gaming PCs two years after launch.
"Performant" in this case means they perform adequately for the market and the needs of most consumers, not that they are as fast as a $1,500 PC.
I really don't think they're going to make pro models considering MS and Sony are both taking losses on them still.
-
obviously supply constraints have fucked everything up, in normal times that GPU would be $300USD and the console penetration would be much greater by this point... but i think that's a delay, and doesn't change the fact that there is faster hardware available at a similar price point to refresh these consoles. it'll just be a couple years later. 2024ish would be my guess.
-
Just because faster consoles can be made doesn't mean there's enough of a need or demand for to justify them. With last gen there was a need for a mid cycle refresh due to the transition to 4K displays and the original hardware being under powered at launch.
Resolution targets aren't changing this gen, so if the goal posts have moved to hitting 60fps then that's already achievable. If a developer is determined to hit native 4K with RT then yeah, we'll see lower frame rates but most games give you the option to use a performance mode instead. 120fps is so niche on TVs that it's not going to drive new hardware variants.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
lol
- Costs more than PS5
- No built-in audio
- No PSVR1 back compatibility
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=9HVejEB5uVk
-
-
Given Sony’s propensity for changing for most generational updates or just flat out rereleasing shit, I doubt there will be a lot of patches, and just more “remasters” at full price.
Ir sucks that they are giving a middle finger to anyone that supported their first add on. Sours me on falling for it again.
-
-
-
-
What I think is the problem with these kind of add-ons is that we will not get a killer app that is exclusive to it.
Game companies spend hundreds of millions of dollars to develop new games and hope to sell many copies. At best we get some niche enhancement for VR in these games.
Then - smaller developers spend relativity little money to develop games that are designed to take advantage of VR from the ground up but since the budget is so much smaller they cant afford as much content and polish.
-
-
-
-
The main reason I'm interested in one is for whatever exclusives they get. The launch lineup is decidedly meh, as you mention, but I have to assume they are throwing some serious money at developers to get unique content for the platform. I just hope most of the big PSVR titles are patched for the new HMD, though, since there were a few titles that never made it to PC that I really wanted to try.
-
-
-
-
-
It ought to be one of the best VR headsets you can get. Supposedly.
- 2k x 2k per eye, 90 or 120 fps, OLED displays, 110 degree field of view
- eye tracking and foveated rendering
- finger tracking
- controller tracking
- full room tracking, so you can walk around freely
- see though mode
- haptic feedback on the headset (there's a vibrate thing in there lol)
eg. IGN did a preview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufvV1haQCfk
-
Without official PC support, I couldn’t tell you.
With requiring a brand new library of games that you need to buy that only work on PS5, this is hard for me to justify.
Any PC or quest set I could get would work with everything I already have on Steam. If I get a quest, it would work with my quest games too.
This will ONLY work with yet to be released PS5 VR games. Pass.
-
-
-
They could have:
1. Given special reduced cut pricing to developers that rework PSVR1 games to make them work with PSVR2 as encouragement
2. Gave discounts to users that bought PSVR1 games to encourage adoption of PSVR2
3. Worked harder to make backwards compatibility a reality using faux cameras for at least some key games, like Blood and Truth.
4. Worked to add support for PC to give an extra reason for buying the headset.
Instead they did none of that. That’s vain. As a PSVR1 user that got rid of the headset in anticipation of PSVR2 back compat, I feel burned.
-
-
-
-
-
-
I think this sits in between the Quest 2 and something for PC VR like the Valve Index.
It's more expensive than the Quest 2 (it requires a PS5) but it still hits the console gamer itch without getting too expensive and complex like the Valve Index.
Always good to have competition in the VR space.
But if we are talking strictly value for your money, it will be hard to beat the Quest 2.
-
-
PlayStation Canada has confirmed to me that the PlayStation VR2 will cost $749.99 CAD. 🇨🇦
https://twitter.com/bradshankar/status/1587810499105808384/photo/1 https://twitter.com/bradshankar/status/1587810499105808384/photo/1
milleh this is insane
-