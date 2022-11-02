Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

PlayStation VR2 gets February 2023 launch date & pricing

Pre-orders for the PSVR2 will open this November ahead of the device's launch next year.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Sony
42

Sony is finally ready to take the lid off of its latest VR foray. The PlayStation VR2 has been in development for quite some time, teasing features and upgrades over its predecessor. Now we finally know when it’s coming out and what it will cost. The PSVR2 just got a launch date set in February 2023, as well as a retail price reveal. What’s more, pre-orders begin this month.

Sony revealed all of the important details for the PSVR2’s launch in a PlayStation Blog post on November 2, 2022. According to the post, the PlayStation VR2 headset is set to launch on February 22, 2023. It will retail at a starting price of $549.99 USD. Finally, pre-orders will open for the PSVR2 on November 15, 2022. That $550 price tag gets you the headset, the two new PSVR2 DualSense controllers, and the single cable that connects the device to the PlayStation 5.

The packaging for the PSVR2.
The PSVR2 will launch in February 2023 at $549.99 USD and feature the headset, two controllers, and the cord which connects it to the PlayStation 5.
Source: Sony

The launch of the PlayStation VR2 has been a long time coming. We’ve been seeing hints and teases of what PlayStation’s new HMD can do through various patent filings. However, it was officially announced near the beginning of 2022 after presumably being in development for quite a long time. Issues with COVID-19 and manufacturing supplies delayed the device, but it seems it’s finally on track for a launch.

With games like Horizon Call of the Mountain VR already confirmed for the PSVR2, it will be interesting to see what else is in store for the device. Stay tuned for more details as we move towards its February 2023 launch date.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    November 2, 2022 6:52 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, PlayStation VR2 gets February 2023 launch date & pricing

    • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 2, 2022 6:23 AM

      PSVR2 launches February 2023, preorders on November 15th

      https://blog.playstation.com/2022/11/02/playstation-vr2-launches-in-february-at-549-99/

      549,99 USD
      599,99 EUR

      • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        November 2, 2022 6:24 AM

        FUCK YES!!

      • freshyk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 2, 2022 6:26 AM

        Price is in line what I was expecting.

      • trelain legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 2, 2022 6:29 AM

        Wow so it costs more than a PS5.

        • Turd Ferguson legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          November 2, 2022 7:04 AM

          Yeah but it’s not subsidized by selling all of your data. Plus it’s like half the price of an index but seems like it could be way better.

        • erebus legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          November 2, 2022 10:05 AM

          Wait to you see the shovelware it's bundled with that you HAVE to buy to get it on launch

      • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        November 2, 2022 6:31 AM

        They also announced 11 games:

        https://blog.playstation.com/2022/11/02/11-new-ps-vr2-games-announced-the-dark-pictures-switchback-vr-cities-vr-enhanced-edition-crossfire-sierra-squad-and-more/

      • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 2, 2022 6:32 AM

        Seems a lot for getting widespread sales but hopefully is nice they're making a good product rather than just going cheap for more sales.

        • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          November 2, 2022 6:55 AM

          At 600€ it should have some fantastic games otherwise oof

          • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
            reply
            November 2, 2022 6:57 AM

            I'm still happy they've gone for a higher end product, but the last VR was $399.00 and that didn't go mainstream either, it doesn't sound like this will at this price. And like you said I'm not sure where the killer apps are yet.

            • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
              reply
              November 2, 2022 6:58 AM

              399 and it still required the camera and the moves on some games, so it was more than 399 initially.

              Let’s see how this goes.

          • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            November 2, 2022 7:26 AM

            If they don’t get an Alyx port, this thing is DOA.

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 2, 2022 6:34 AM

        Is it wireless?

        • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          November 2, 2022 6:35 AM

          No, but it only needs 1 cable connected directly to the console.

          • jcupitt legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            November 2, 2022 6:36 AM

            And the cable is apparently 5m long, light and flexible, so not an issue (from the previews).

            • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              November 2, 2022 6:39 AM

              Can it connect to the front? Mine is behind the TV because it's so big it can't fit on the shelves next to the XSX or AVR.

              • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                reply
                November 2, 2022 6:54 AM

                I think it has to be on the front.

      • jcupitt legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        November 2, 2022 6:35 AM

        £529, that's not a bad price

      • megarust32 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 2, 2022 6:44 AM

        New games announced, such as The Dark Pictures: Switchback (!)

        https://blog.playstation.com/2022/11/02/11-new-ps-vr2-games-announced-the-dark-pictures-switchback-vr-cities-vr-enhanced-edition-crossfire-sierra-squad-and-more/

      • multisync legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ludicrous
        reply
        November 2, 2022 6:52 AM

        Any ETA on ps5 pro? I need a second console and would rather wait.

        • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          November 2, 2022 6:53 AM

          I wouldn't bet on one. Maybe a slim in late 2023.

        • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          November 2, 2022 6:53 AM

          I’m in the no Pro models this generation camp.

          • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            November 2, 2022 6:55 AM

            ^^these are performant consoles, and the same games running at "only 30fps" with raytracing on them are only running 60FPS on $800+ GPUs and eight-core 4GHz CPUs on the PC. They are more than capable of delivering in comparison to last gen's dogshit architectures.

            • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              November 2, 2022 7:05 AM

              not really. i ran plague tale just fine at 60fps+ on my 5600x/3060ti. the consoles are already underpowered imo.

              • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                reply
                November 2, 2022 7:07 AM

                Just your GPU costs as much as one of them - it's unrealistic to expect them to compete with gaming PCs two years after launch.

                "Performant" in this case means they perform adequately for the market and the needs of most consumers, not that they are as fast as a $1,500 PC.

                I really don't think they're going to make pro models considering MS and Sony are both taking losses on them still.

                • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
                  reply
                  November 2, 2022 7:10 AM

                  obviously supply constraints have fucked everything up, in normal times that GPU would be $300USD and the console penetration would be much greater by this point... but i think that's a delay, and doesn't change the fact that there is faster hardware available at a similar price point to refresh these consoles. it'll just be a couple years later. 2024ish would be my guess.

                  • rob_o_cop legacy 10 years mercury mega
                    reply
                    November 2, 2022 7:27 AM

                    Just because faster consoles can be made doesn't mean there's enough of a need or demand for to justify them. With last gen there was a need for a mid cycle refresh due to the transition to 4K displays and the original hardware being under powered at launch.

                    Resolution targets aren't changing this gen, so if the goal posts have moved to hitting 60fps then that's already achievable. If a developer is determined to hit native 4K with RT then yeah, we'll see lower frame rates but most games give you the option to use a performance mode instead. 120fps is so niche on TVs that it's not going to drive new hardware variants.

              • rob_o_cop legacy 10 years mercury mega
                reply
                November 2, 2022 7:15 AM

                A 3060Ti costs as much if not more than a digital edition PS5. I'd imagine that your full build is at least twice the cost of a console, so it's not an even comparison.

                What console games are coming out in the next 12 months that would warrant a PS5 Pro version?

                • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
                  reply
                  November 2, 2022 7:32 AM

                  i'm aware, i was mostly responding the comment that you needed an $800 GPU and an 8-core CPU to outperform the consoles. last-gen's mid-range does that just fine.

          • mojoald mercury ultra mega
            reply
            November 2, 2022 7:00 AM

            nah, I'll bet MS will uptick mid-generation to do 4k @ 120hz with most titles, basically a X2 and S2, ~ perf of current X->S2.

            • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              November 2, 2022 7:07 AM

              And it’ll still be hamstrung by the shitty S model

            • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
              reply
              November 2, 2022 7:16 AM

              MS hasn’t even released a game that doesn’t run on the OG One yet. I think the pandemic changed many plans.

              But it would cool if they release better models, I just think we haven’t even started leveraging this hardware yet.

            • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
              reply
              November 2, 2022 9:49 AM

              Nobody will care enough about 120hz this gen like they did 4k last gen

          • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            November 2, 2022 7:02 AM

            i think they're delayed because of the supply issues, but they'll absolutely happen.

        • trelain legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 2, 2022 7:05 AM

          Won't happen. Same set of circumstances don't exist to warrant it.

          • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            November 2, 2022 9:30 AM

            How so? The consoles already seem rather outdated :/

            • trelain legacy 10 years
              reply
              November 2, 2022 9:43 AM

              PS4 Pro was mainly introduced to support the leap from 1080p to 4K. Nobody is moving to 8K.

      • MrLobo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        November 2, 2022 7:06 AM

        No Astrobot no sale!

      • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        November 2, 2022 7:11 AM

        Will it work with PC/steamVR?

        • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          November 2, 2022 7:13 AM

          Doubt it, this plugs via a usb-c cable, maybe it gets hacked somehow?

          • steve_o legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            November 2, 2022 7:32 AM

            I'd be surprised if it didn't eventually work.

            • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
              reply
              November 2, 2022 8:08 AM

              God I’d love that. I hate the heavy cable on my rift s. :(

      • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        November 2, 2022 7:12 AM

        lol
        - Costs more than PS5
        - No built-in audio
        - No PSVR1 back compatibility

        https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=9HVejEB5uVk

        • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          November 2, 2022 7:14 AM

          My guess is some of the best v1 games will be patched, some have already announced it. But some games it’s not easy, some integrated the DS4 visually in the games.

          • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            November 2, 2022 7:21 AM

            Given Sony’s propensity for changing for most generational updates or just flat out rereleasing shit, I doubt there will be a lot of patches, and just more “remasters” at full price.

            Ir sucks that they are giving a middle finger to anyone that supported their first add on. Sours me on falling for it again.

            • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
              reply
              November 2, 2022 7:28 AM

              That’s up to the devs but I agree.

              No Man’s Sky is updating with no charge IIRC.

      • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        November 2, 2022 7:14 AM

        Also it sucks that none of the PSVR1 games I have will work. I was certain they would support those given how much emphasis they put on pushing PSVR1 games so long after release.

        It’s starting with an absolutely blank library again, despite owning over a dozen VR games.

        • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          November 2, 2022 7:22 AM

          Hell, they even offered an upgrade kit for PSVR1 for PS5 to encourage people to keep buying those PSVR1 games. It certainly seemed like they were on a road to make the transition as seamless as possible.

          • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            November 2, 2022 8:10 AM

            I want this too, the PSVR cable setup and camera are fucking spaghetti nightmares. :(

      • nosseman legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 2, 2022 7:26 AM

        What I think is the problem with these kind of add-ons is that we will not get a killer app that is exclusive to it.

        Game companies spend hundreds of millions of dollars to develop new games and hope to sell many copies. At best we get some niche enhancement for VR in these games.

        Then - smaller developers spend relativity little money to develop games that are designed to take advantage of VR from the ground up but since the budget is so much smaller they cant afford as much content and polish.

        • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          November 2, 2022 7:30 AM

          Alyx could be considered the killer app on PCVR.

          On the PlayStation side, they had the Astro Bot game, RE:7 among others. v2 is getting RE:8 too and an exclusive Horizon game for VR.

      • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        November 2, 2022 7:54 AM

        Pre-ordering it as soon as I can.

        • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          November 2, 2022 8:23 AM

          https://www.playstation.com/en-us/ps-vr2/register-to-pre-order/

          • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            November 2, 2022 8:26 AM

            Awesome, thanks! I'm registered, now I just need to hope my recent luck with getting difficult to find hardware holds out.

          • jcupitt legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            November 2, 2022 8:41 AM

            ooo thanks!

        • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          November 2, 2022 9:51 AM

          I was going to but the 11 games they've announced mostly look pretty bad. I'm hoping they announce BC for some of the actual games (like Skyrim and Resident Evil) that you could play with the original PSVR. The stuff designed specifically for VR still mostly looks like garbage IMO

          • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            November 2, 2022 9:58 AM

            The main reason I'm interested in one is for whatever exclusives they get. The launch lineup is decidedly meh, as you mention, but I have to assume they are throwing some serious money at developers to get unique content for the platform. I just hope most of the big PSVR titles are patched for the new HMD, though, since there were a few titles that never made it to PC that I really wanted to try.

            • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              November 2, 2022 10:04 AM

              yea, I fully intend to get one at some point, I just don't know if I'm going to bother pre-ordering if there's nothing I'm interested in right now.

          • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            November 2, 2022 10:06 AM

            Those aren’t the only games

      • bozer legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        November 2, 2022 8:30 AM

        Why this over a Quest 2? I'm asking because I have a PS5, my kids both have the Quest 1 and they barely use it. I think mostly because it's always a hassle to get them setup and most games are just crappy. Im guessing this is much easier to use and better games overall?

        • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          November 2, 2022 8:44 AM

          Better graphics is the key feature compared to those. Rest should be similar minus being attached to a cable which is a plus on Quest.

          And perhaps on games that feature eye tracking for things besides foveated rendering should be a plus too.

        • jcupitt legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          November 2, 2022 8:50 AM

          It ought to be one of the best VR headsets you can get. Supposedly.

          - 2k x 2k per eye, 90 or 120 fps, OLED displays, 110 degree field of view
          - eye tracking and foveated rendering
          - finger tracking
          - controller tracking
          - full room tracking, so you can walk around freely
          - see though mode
          - haptic feedback on the headset (there's a vibrate thing in there lol)

          eg. IGN did a preview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufvV1haQCfk

        • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          November 2, 2022 9:25 AM

          Without official PC support, I couldn’t tell you.

          With requiring a brand new library of games that you need to buy that only work on PS5, this is hard for me to justify.

          Any PC or quest set I could get would work with everything I already have on Steam. If I get a quest, it would work with my quest games too.

          This will ONLY work with yet to be released PS5 VR games. Pass.

          • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            November 2, 2022 9:29 AM

            Supporting no PSVR1 or PC games and expecting me to preorder for $550 for the privilege to buy more $70 tech demos that will work only work until PSVR3 and then be thrown away is just typical vain Sony.

            • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
              reply
              November 2, 2022 9:54 AM

              Vain Sony?

              How do you propose they compel devs to come back and rework their games to work with sense controllers instead of the camera-tracked move and dualshock controllers?

              • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                reply
                November 2, 2022 10:02 AM

                They could have:
                1. Given special reduced cut pricing to developers that rework PSVR1 games to make them work with PSVR2 as encouragement
                2. Gave discounts to users that bought PSVR1 games to encourage adoption of PSVR2
                3. Worked harder to make backwards compatibility a reality using faux cameras for at least some key games, like Blood and Truth.
                4. Worked to add support for PC to give an extra reason for buying the headset.

                Instead they did none of that. That’s vain. As a PSVR1 user that got rid of the headset in anticipation of PSVR2 back compat, I feel burned.

                • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
                  reply
                  November 2, 2022 10:09 AM

                  Only one of those addressed developers coming back and putting weeks into reworking their games, for an unknown level of continued sales

                  The devs that think they can get sufficient sales are reworking their games, the ones that don’t, are not. Really that simple

        • CyCo_PL legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          November 2, 2022 9:48 AM

          It'll have better graphics than native Quest2, better/lower latency than PCVR games over oculus link or airlink. Likely some exclusives that you can't get on Quest2 or PCVR too. Headset and controllers seem higher quality build. That's all I got.

        • steve_o legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          November 2, 2022 10:23 AM

          Organic light emitting diodes

        • ovrlrd legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          November 2, 2022 10:28 AM

          I think this sits in between the Quest 2 and something for PC VR like the Valve Index.

          It's more expensive than the Quest 2 (it requires a PS5) but it still hits the console gamer itch without getting too expensive and complex like the Valve Index.

          Always good to have competition in the VR space.

          But if we are talking strictly value for your money, it will be hard to beat the Quest 2.

        • MrLobo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          November 2, 2022 10:50 AM

          My kids love the PSVR1 for the Astrobot mingames because you can play 5 at the same time.

          I was hopping they would bundle another version here again.

      • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        November 2, 2022 9:58 AM

        PlayStation Canada has confirmed to me that the PlayStation VR2 will cost $749.99 CAD. 🇨🇦


        https://twitter.com/bradshankar/status/1587810499105808384/photo/1 https://twitter.com/bradshankar/status/1587810499105808384/photo/1

        milleh this is insane

        • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          November 2, 2022 10:08 AM

          this thing is DOA

          • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            November 2, 2022 10:25 AM

            So for Canadians, a ps5 and psvr2 is around 1300-1500 if you get disc model. Plus tax. And no games(?)

