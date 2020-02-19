Sony patents a new VR controller with finger tracking support Could this new controller be intended for the next version of PSVR scheduled to debut following the launch of the PS5?

There has long been speculation that Sony has plans of introducing a follow up to it PSVR system once it manages to get the PS5 out the door and onto retail shelves later this year. The original PSVR has been successful for the company and will likely go down as one of the more fondly remembered console add-on devices in history. While the PSVR lacked the top-end specs of the best PC-focus VR headsets and its controls lacked behind the pack, things could end up being much different for the PSVR 2. A new patent granted to Sony has appeared that deals with finger tracking on a handheld controller and could possibly be related to the PSVR 2.

The patent in question was granted earlier this month and carries a rather generic title: Controller Device. The patent describes an input system for a “home-use game machine” that “detects movement of a user’s hand.” This generic controller device also contains “a plurality of sensor units that detect the fingers of the user.” Exciting stuff.

The included design image depicts hands gripping a controller with cloth straps that hold it tight to the hand should the user relax their finger grip. It is a design that feels familiar to other VR input designs from the PC space and will likely operate in a similar fashion. Finger tracking has been a part of the PC VR software ecosystem since the introduction of improved controllers from Oculus and Valve, with Valve’s Index VR system currently offering the most advanced controller available to the public.

The PSVR has long been seen as a great way to get into VR for a beginner, but with drawbacks compared to the best PC solutions. This new patent could pave the way for the PSVR 2 to rapidly close that gap and offer a state-of-the-art VR experience once it makes it to store shelves sometime following the PS5 launch.