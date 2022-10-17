Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - October 17, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Elden Ring Jazz event

Elden Ring: A Night in the Lands Between is an upcoming jazz music streaming event presented by Bandai Namco. The livestream will be broadcast from Hollywood and will feature Grammy award-winning musician Kenny Garrett and Takuya Kuroda. According to a press release, this will be hosted at the Bourbon Room in California and will be available via livestream for viewers in the United States. Learn more at Elden Ring Live.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Monday is now done and dusted. Congratulations! Now it's time to celebrate with a little bit of sudoku. Simon is using a different program to solve an incredibly unique puzzle today. 

Rich kids volunteering

I grew up around people who went on these sorts of volunteering trips overseas. It's interesting to look back on those times and think about whether it did any good to those communities.

Dead Space was incredible, until it wasn't

Here's a look back at what went wrong with the franchise. I cannot wait for the remake to arrive.

An important announcement

Strawberry croissants. Please consider.

Please let me merge

I'll even give a little wave.

Office Cat

Being productive!

Bloodborne is so damn good

When is my remake/remaster coming?

Scorn with the big Cortana vibes

Fighting through Cortana was a nightmare. Scorn similarly so.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? Download Shackpets for free! Available on iOS and Android, Shackpets is all about admiring cute pets and making epic battles! Upload your pet pictures, challenge other pet pictures, and vote on which pet pictures you think are the cutest! Bring your photography skills.

Sam's cat Rad curled up asleep on a blue blanket

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola