Evening Reading - October 17, 2022

Elden Ring Jazz event

Elden Ring: A Night in the Lands Between is an upcoming jazz music streaming event presented by Bandai Namco. The livestream will be broadcast from Hollywood and will feature Grammy award-winning musician Kenny Garrett and Takuya Kuroda. According to a press release, this will be hosted at the Bourbon Room in California and will be available via livestream for viewers in the United States. Learn more at Elden Ring Live.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Monday is now done and dusted. Congratulations! Now it's time to celebrate with a little bit of sudoku. Simon is using a different program to solve an incredibly unique puzzle today.

Rich kids volunteering

I grew up around people who went on these sorts of volunteering trips overseas. It's interesting to look back on those times and think about whether it did any good to those communities.

Dead Space was incredible, until it wasn't

Here's a look back at what went wrong with the franchise. I cannot wait for the remake to arrive.

An important announcement

Strawberry croissants. Please consider.

Please let me merge

I'll even give a little wave.

Office Cat

office assistant pic.twitter.com/88qcZb7vtC — Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) October 12, 2022

Being productive!

Bloodborne is so damn good

"Dear friends, just how many beasts have fallen by our blade? A thousand each, perhaps. Truly worthy of a toast.

To a successful hunt, and many more to come."

--

Celebrating 5k with a Bloodborne illustration. pic.twitter.com/OiIGSawA0j — Chinara 🔸 相如 🔸 @ FACTS A90 (@artofchinara) October 16, 2022

When is my remake/remaster coming?

Scorn with the big Cortana vibes

Scorn and the "Cortana" level from Halo 3 have the same vibes. pic.twitter.com/48jBQW5380 — Krysta 👑👑HALO QUEEN👑👑 (@KonanXD_) October 15, 2022

Fighting through Cortana was a nightmare. Scorn similarly so.

