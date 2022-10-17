Evening Reading - October 17, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope review: Mushroom Kingdom tactics evolved
- A Plague Tale: Requiem review: Of rats and women
- 2022 Halloween Video Game Seasonal Events Schedule
- Scorn review: Everything hurts and I'm dying
- Leisure Suit Larry voice actor Jan Rabson has passed away at age 68
- Voice actor calls for Bayonetta 3 boycott after claiming poor pay offer [UPDATED]
- Twitch streamer Amouranth says she's in an abusive marriage
- Activision Blizzard files patent for AI-generated music system in its games
- Elon Musk reaffirms free Starlink support in Ukraine
- Kanye West agrees to buy Parler social media platform
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Elden Ring Jazz event
Elden Ring: A Night in the Lands Between is an upcoming jazz music streaming event presented by Bandai Namco. The livestream will be broadcast from Hollywood and will feature Grammy award-winning musician Kenny Garrett and Takuya Kuroda. According to a press release, this will be hosted at the Bourbon Room in California and will be available via livestream for viewers in the United States. Learn more at Elden Ring Live.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Monday is now done and dusted. Congratulations! Now it's time to celebrate with a little bit of sudoku. Simon is using a different program to solve an incredibly unique puzzle today.
Rich kids volunteering
I grew up around people who went on these sorts of volunteering trips overseas. It's interesting to look back on those times and think about whether it did any good to those communities.
Dead Space was incredible, until it wasn't
Here's a look back at what went wrong with the franchise. I cannot wait for the remake to arrive.
An important announcement
Strawberry croissants pic.twitter.com/jJrmITONsK— Dolce (@daily_dolce) October 11, 2022
Strawberry croissants. Please consider.
Please let me merge
October 12, 2022
I'll even give a little wave.
Office Cat
office assistant pic.twitter.com/88qcZb7vtC— Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) October 12, 2022
Being productive!
Bloodborne is so damn good
"Dear friends, just how many beasts have fallen by our blade? A thousand each, perhaps. Truly worthy of a toast.— Chinara 🔸 相如 🔸 @ FACTS A90 (@artofchinara) October 16, 2022
To a successful hunt, and many more to come."
--
Celebrating 5k with a Bloodborne illustration. pic.twitter.com/OiIGSawA0j
When is my remake/remaster coming?
Scorn with the big Cortana vibes
Scorn and the "Cortana" level from Halo 3 have the same vibes. pic.twitter.com/48jBQW5380— Krysta 👑👑HALO QUEEN👑👑 (@KonanXD_) October 15, 2022
Fighting through Cortana was a nightmare. Scorn similarly so.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
