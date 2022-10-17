Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Activision Blizzard files patent for AI-generated music system in its games

This system would be used to create unique soundtracks for players based on their in-game actions and situations.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

It would appear that Activision Blizzard has been working on something a little out of the ordinary when it comes to video game music. The company has reportedly filed a patent for a dynamic AI-generated music system. This system would be used in Activision Blizzard’s video games and change itself up depending on the actions, reactions, and situations of players at any given time, creating a unique soundtrack per player.

The filing of this patent by Activision Blizzard was spotted on international patent monitoring website PatentScope, as reported by Exputer. According to said patent, Activision Blizzard has designed technology that will use AI-programming to create music based on player activities.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Ghost.
Activision Blizzard's AI-generated music system could be utilized in the multiplayer of games like the Call of Duty franchise.
Source: Activision Blizzard

The exact description of the system’s use and application is as follows:

With this system, it would be feasible for Activision Blizzard to allow it to create unique soundtracks per player, reacting in real-time to their activities in the game. In Call of Duty, it might get more intense as the player engages in combat. In Crash Bandicoot, it might create a unique victory jingle when the player finishes a level or discovers secrets.

Based on the description, it seems Activision Blizzard wants this AI-generated music system to be used primarily on multiplayer games. As such, we may very well see it in upcoming games such as Diablo 4 or Modern Warfare 2.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola