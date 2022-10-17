Activision Blizzard files patent for AI-generated music system in its games This system would be used to create unique soundtracks for players based on their in-game actions and situations.

It would appear that Activision Blizzard has been working on something a little out of the ordinary when it comes to video game music. The company has reportedly filed a patent for a dynamic AI-generated music system. This system would be used in Activision Blizzard’s video games and change itself up depending on the actions, reactions, and situations of players at any given time, creating a unique soundtrack per player.

The filing of this patent by Activision Blizzard was spotted on international patent monitoring website PatentScope, as reported by Exputer. According to said patent, Activision Blizzard has designed technology that will use AI-programming to create music based on player activities.

Activision Blizzard's AI-generated music system could be utilized in the multiplayer of games like the Call of Duty franchise.

Source: Activision Blizzard

The exact description of the system’s use and application is as follows:

The application describes methods and systems for dynamically generating a music clip for rendering at client devices in a multi-player gaming network. Player data and event data are acquired and classified into two or more profiles. The music clip is then generated by identifying a mood based on one of the two or more event profiles and one of the two or more player profiles and modulating one or more music elements of a segment of audio data based on the identified mood.

With this system, it would be feasible for Activision Blizzard to allow it to create unique soundtracks per player, reacting in real-time to their activities in the game. In Call of Duty, it might get more intense as the player engages in combat. In Crash Bandicoot, it might create a unique victory jingle when the player finishes a level or discovers secrets.

Based on the description, it seems Activision Blizzard wants this AI-generated music system to be used primarily on multiplayer games. As such, we may very well see it in upcoming games such as Diablo 4 or Modern Warfare 2.