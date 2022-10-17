Twitch streamer Amouranth says she's in an abusive marriage Amouranth recently opened up on stream claiming her husband is abusive, controls her finances, and has even threatened to kill her dogs.

Over the weekend, popular Twitch streamer and content creator Kaitlyn Siragusa (Amouranth) revealed to viewers that she’s married before opening up about some of the ways in which her husband has allegedly been abusive towards her. On stream, Siragusa claims that her husband has control over her accounts and finances and has threatened to leave her with “only $1 million” should she attempt to take action against him.

He’s also, according to Siragusa, pushed her to stream more frequently than she’s comfortable with and has even threatened to kill her dogs as a manipulation tactic. In one of the clips from her stream uploaded to Twitter by @HUN2R, she tries broaching the subject with him over the phone. As the conversation unfolds, Siragusa’s husband can be heard getting increasingly angry with her, yelling and shouting things like, “Are you listening or not? If you’re not, get the f*ck out.”

In a Kotaku article back in September, it's mentioned that Siragusa brings home around $133,000 a month from Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok. Additionally, she nets around $1.5 million from her OnlyFans, $100,000 from Patreon, and over $100,000 from Fansly. In her livestream this past Sunday she mentions that her work, such as how often she works and the income she brings in, is something that her husband has pressured her to pursue.

In texts, she even shares examples of her husband harassing and berating her in regards to her streaming schedule. In texts, her husband is shown having sent texts like “next time when I say a plan do it” and calling her a “dumb f*ck” before threatening her with retaliation for not calling him with actions like dumping her luggage and merch, deleting her social accounts, and shutting down her bank account.

The recent livestream where all of this is disclosed is the first time in which Siragusa has publicly revealed that she’s married. She points out that the marriage was kept secret at the insistence of her husband who wanted her to continue asserting she’s single and commit to being a hot tub streamer, and that her revealing she’s married could “ruin the business model.”

Siragusa mentions that her husband has seen a therapist in the past, and that his behavior has been labeled as “psychological abuse” with her living in what amounts to a “fancy prison.”

“The therapist even told him that it’s a form of psychological abuse and that I’m basically living in a fancy prison,” Siragusa says. “He changed for a bit and then the hot tub matter arose and he was like ‘oh this is an opportunity’ and then he turned into an a**hole again when I agreed to commit to the grind because it was a good financial opportunity for us.”

The response to this information coming to light from fans and viewers has largely been in support of Siragusa, with many hoping that she’s able to safely get out of her abusive marriage and away from her husband. We’ll keep you posted as the situation unfolds.

