Twitch to prohibit certain gambling sites in new policy change

Streamers will no longer be able to stream slots, roulette, or dice games that aren't licenced in the US or other regions.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Image via Twitch
4

Gambling and video games have a bit of an uneasy connection with one another. Both utilize ways to get players addicted and both can offer a chance at earning something great if the player is happy to hand over their cash. Twitch, one of video gaming’s largest streaming platforms, is now taking a harder stance on streaming gambling in new rules set to go into effect on October 18.

In a statement on September 20, 2022, Twitch laid out the new rules it would be enforcing on October 18, 2022. The streaming of gambling sites will be prohibited, including slots, roulette, or dice games that “aren’t licenced either in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that provide sufficient consumer protection.” The full statement can be read in the Twitter embed below.

The statement notes a few sites in particular, including Stake.com, Rollbit.com, Duelbits.com, and Roobet.com but also notes that this list may expand as the team finds others. The decision to prohibit the streaming of gambling falls in-line with Twitch’s own rules against sharing links or referral codes to similar gambling sites.

Image shows the StreamElements State of the Stream reports' Cateogry section with Slots among the Top 10

Source: StreamElements

The StreamElements State of the Stream report was released just recently. This report showed that Twitch had some 1.86 billion hours watched in August, with one of its top 10 most streamed categories being Slots, with 51 million hours watched. These new changes to Twitch’s policy will likely have a direct impact on these statistics but it’s all in the name of consumer protection.

It’s worth noting that these policy changes look to only apply to purely chance-based gambling sites. Those that focus on sports betting, fantasy sports, and poker have dodge the proverbial bullet. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date as these changes come in on October 18.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. 

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    September 20, 2022 5:35 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Twitch to prohibit certain gambling sites in new policy change

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 20, 2022 5:55 PM

      Opening loot boxes on stream still totally fine though

    • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 20, 2022 6:22 PM

      I'm legitimately surprised at how long this took. It seemed so obvious that all the gambling scam websites were going to attract unwanted attention for Amazon and weren't really doing much for Twitch revenue.

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 20, 2022 6:31 PM

        Unclear if he'll still be allowed to do it under these new rules but https://www.twitch.tv/trainwreckstv is extremely popular and has over 2 million followers so it's not necessarily just a drop in the bucket from the revenue side, but it also probably shouldn't really be a main part of the Twitch brand. I also think that the skimpy clothed women shouldn't really be part of the Twitch brand either, though. There are tons of places to get porn or softcore. Why do I need to wade through that when I'm going to Twitch to watch some video games?

      • Zoopy_Iscariot legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 20, 2022 8:46 PM

        It only happened now because the top streamers were complaining about it after a streamer named Sliker developed a gambling addiction and was scamming his viewers and other streamers for money to gamble with.

