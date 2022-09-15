Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

StreamElements' State of the Stream report shows gradual 3-month growth

The crash after the pandemic viewership high seems to be disappearing.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
StreamElements
Whether viewers are watching on YouTube, Twitch, or some other platform, streaming continues to be an extremely popular form of entertainment. While numbers popped off during the restriction period of the pandemic, viewership dropped once said restrictions started to lift. According to the latest report by StreamElements, this dip has subsided as numbers reflect a steady 3-month growth.

StreamElements has released a write-up of August’s stream numbers in its State of the Stream. These numbers, which are courtesy of Rainmaker.gg, offer up a whole lot of statistics on popular games, top streamers, and how the various platforms are performing.

Image shows the top 10 categories in terms of hours-watched on Twitch and YouTube

Source: StreamElements

One of the first things to note is that both Twitch and YouTube have seen a steady increase in hours viewed over the past three months. Twitch has increased to 1.86 billion hours in August while YouTube sits at 305 million. “This follows several months of gradual viewership decline as pandemic mandates were lifted,” said Gil Hirsch, CEO and Co-Founder of StreamElements.

Another noteworthy statistic is that of the top 10 streamers on Twitch, 50 percent of them are Latin American. Over on YouTube, 50 percent of the top 10 streamers are Japanese. As for the top 10 games and categories on the platforms, Twitch dominates with its Just Chatting category with 259 million hours watched. While both platforms see a lot of GTA 5 viewers, Twitch raked in 127 million hours watched while YouTube ended the month with 10 million.

There is a wealth of interesting data to sort through in the August State of the Stream. Make sure you head over to the StreamElements blog for more information and keep it locked to Shacknews for the latest happenings on streaming platforms, like the fact that Ninja is no longer partnered with Twitch.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

